Patriots Star Could Reportedly Skip Team Minicamp

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Patriots will open their mandatory three-day minicamp on Monday, but there’s no guarantee star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be there. Gilmore, a Pro Bowler each of the last three years and an All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019, is in entering the final year of the free agent contract he signed with New England in 2017. The 30-year-old, who was the subject of trade rumors last season and before the 2021 NFL Draft, has not attended voluntary workouts this offseason and could be looking to hold out for more money.

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

