Why Won't My Twin Listen to Me?
Not being listened to and taken seriously by my twin has been the most difficult and frustrating aspect of my twin identity. Many twins who have joined my education and support groups to understand their troubling and painful twin experiences agree. Anger and disbelief about being discounted and humiliated by a twin is confusing because a few minutes ago, it seemed, your twin was on your side. Rage and disappointment surface (again), just when you thought you were getting along. Finding clarity about what causes twin-disharmony can be impossible because bad feelings are deep-seated, based on unbelievably old fights about competition and favoritism from family members, which can be spoken aloud or covert.www.psychologytoday.com