Auburn University officially welcomes new buses for the fall

By Emery Lay
Auburn Plainsman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn University welcomes new buses to campus this week, including three hybrid electric buses, following their long trek from California. However, the buses will not run until the fall, with current diesel buses finishing out the remainder of the summer. Summer transportation hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the week.

www.theplainsman.com
