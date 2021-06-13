Auburn University officially welcomes new buses for the fall

Spread across 3,200 acres in the rolling foothills of Central Alabama, Pursell Farms delivers a full-service resort experience in a relaxed luxury setting. From the world’s only research and demonstration golf course, FarmLinks, to the ORVIS Shooting Grounds and the chef-driven dinners overlooking the scenic countryside, it’s a place to engage in a weekend of sport or simply sit back and savor its abundant Southern charms. Pursell Farms’ CEO and Co-Founder, David Pursell, planted the earliest seeds of the resort in 2003 when he realized his vision of a golf course where golf superintendents could see “first-hand” the innovative agronomy technologies his company, Pursell Technologies, had developed. He sold the business just a few years later but kept the family farm, shifting focus to something that comes naturally to the accomplished businessman, artist and father of six: Hospitality.