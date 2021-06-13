Cancel
UFC

Paige Spiranac Names Favorite UFC Fighter, ‘It’s Not Even Close’

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It might be tough for Paige Spiranac to pick a favorite golfer, though when it comes to the fighting world, there’s one easy choice. The former collegiate golfer turned social media star named her favorite fighter in the UFC on Saturday night. Spiranac’s pick is a popular choice: Nate Diaz.

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

Leon Edwards
Nate Diaz
