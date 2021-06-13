Cancel
Tybee Island, GA

UPDATE: 15-year-old girl struck by lightning while swimming off Tybee Island has died

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491bFP_0aT1Bhwq00

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Police say a swimmer has died after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island Saturday.

On Sunday, city officials identified her as a 15-year-old girl.

The City of Tybee said the teen was hit around 3:30 p.m. as she swam in the water near 17th Street.

The Tybee Island Fire Department performed CPR and rushed the teen to the hospital, where she died.

Her identity has not been released.

“The City of Tybee Island is deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman,” city officials wrote in a statement. “Our hearts remain with her family and friends.”

Strong storms with frequent lightning moved across the Georgia coast Saturday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

©2021 Cox Media Group

