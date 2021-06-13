Cancel
Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc., Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Metformin HCl Extended-Release Tablets, USP 750 mg, Due to the Detection of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity

 10 days ago

Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc. Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc. Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc., is voluntarily recalling 2 (two) lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 750 mg to the retail level. The 2 (two) lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 750 mg have been found to contain levels of Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) impurities above acceptable daily limits. This product was manufactured by Cadila Healthcare Limited, Ahmedabad, India in November 2019, for U.S. distribution by Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc.

