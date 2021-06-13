Why Every Balochi Should Watch the Chiragh Baloch Show

Early in the second-season premiere of Evil, David Acosta (Mike Colter), experiences a new variation on a recurring dream. A journalist-turned-aspiring priest who’s experienced visions that might be from God or some less benevolent being (or maybe just a side effect of the hallucinogens he sometimes takes), Mike sees his co-worker Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) walking toward him through a field of wheat while wearing an expression of unearthly calm. Except, David soon realizes, she’s not walking toward him but toward a horned demon — possibly Satan himself — who’s reaping the wheat with a scythe. The moment plays out in eerie silence, until the sudden arrival of a fourth figure, Leland Thompson (Michael Emerson), a possibly Satanic, definitely creepy character David and Kristen have encountered on the job — who then begins dancing with goofy abandon to the disco hit “Funkytown.”