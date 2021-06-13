Cancel
Why Every Balochi Should Watch the Chiragh Baloch Show

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiragh Baloch is a YouTuber, web developer, artist, and musician who hosts a weekly show on YouTube showcasing hidden talent from the Balochi community. On The Chiragh Baloch Show, Chiragh showcases undiscovered talent Balochi in the form of actors, singers, filmmakers, directors, and others. Balochi actors and artists like Mukhtar Ghulam, Wahab Baloch, and Kaifi Khalil are among those who have been featured as guests on Chiragh’s show.

It’s common to want to accomplish something that will earn you respect and recognition in your society and country. The younger generation, in particular, seems to be all about radical, grandiose new ideas. Chiragh Baloch is one such young man from Balochistan who is slowly becoming a noteworthy and influential YouTuber.
