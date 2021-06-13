Why Every Balochi Should Watch the Chiragh Baloch Show
Chiragh Baloch is a YouTuber, web developer, artist, and musician who hosts a weekly show on YouTube showcasing hidden talent from the Balochi community. On The Chiragh Baloch Show, Chiragh showcases undiscovered talent Balochi in the form of actors, singers, filmmakers, directors, and others. Balochi actors and artists like Mukhtar Ghulam, Wahab Baloch, and Kaifi Khalil are among those who have been featured as guests on Chiragh’s show.hiphopsince1987.com