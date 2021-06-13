South Florida Falls to Texas, 4-3, in First Game of Super Regional

AUSTIN, Texas -- South Florida rallied from down three runs in the ninth inning, but No. 2 Texas was able to score in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off with a victory, 4-3. Down 3-0, Daniel Cantu, 2021 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player, homered to lead off the inning. After two outs, Jarrett Eaton doubled to bring up pinch hitter Drew Brutcher for the Bulls (31-29).