‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Getting a New (Animated) Movie

Amazon is currently working on a TV series adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings that will be the biggest and most expensive TV production in history. But even with all the resources and backing that this mega-production has, it will still be tough to live up to Peter Jackson’s epic record-breaking multiple Oscar-winning film trilogy adaptation, which gave us some of the most incredible fantasy action ever on the big screen. And now, twenty years later, it’s time to take The Lord of the Rings back to the big screen, but in a very unexpected way: as an anime film.