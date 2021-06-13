Cancel
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Getting a New (Animated) Movie

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long before The Lord of the Rings became one of the biggest live-action film series in history, J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy series had already been translated to the big screen in animation. Ralph Bakshi’s The Lord of the Rings — which later served as one of the influences for Peter Jackson’s own Tolkien films. Some 40 years later, The Lord of the Rings will get another animated feature with Warner Bros. announcing plans for an anime from director Kenji Kamiyama called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Burton, MI
When a movie is met with critical and commercial success, it’s pretty likely that a sequel is already on the way. After all, one good turn deserves another. In some cases, the sequel just doesn't live up to the high standard of the original. In others, the sequel manages to recapture its first movie’s energy. Then, there are the sequels that defy all odds by being better than the film that came before it.