Online dating has changed the way people find and establish romantic relationships. There is no shortage of dating apps available for any kind of relationship you might think of and according to Pew Research Center report 30% of Americans say they have ever used an online dating site or app. If you’ve just joined a dating app and are apprehensive about what might lie ahead, don’t be! Whether you’re just out to be sociable, or seeking a love interest, these platforms are such a convenient way of interacting with people. Once you’ve signed up to Flirtini.com or any other dating app, it’s extremely easy to browse through the profiles and find other singles sharing your interests. After developing a rapport, you can suggest date night activities. How about meeting up to enjoy a paranormal horror movie? Who says that’s not very romantic? Being scared witless is the perfect excuse for snuggling closer! Here are six of the top chillers.