New York City, NY

As Police Are Banned From City Pride Parade, Suburbs Beckon

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police who have been banned from marching in New York City’s Pride parade are instead able to take part in festivities in the suburbs of Long Island. It’s a twist from a previous era when officers often felt more comfortable marching in the city rather than closer to home where acceptance of gay officers lagged, evident by the fact that they weren't even allowed to march in uniform in parades in Nassau and Suffolk counties until the early 2000s.

