Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BLAZE BAYLEY: 'Words Are Incredibly Important And Powerful, Both In A Positive And, More Importantly, In A Negative Way'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with the "Fantasm" podcast, British heavy metal vocalist Blaze Bayley, who fronted IRON MAIDEN more than 20 years ago, spoke about the lyrical inspiration for his solo song "Warrior", which appears on his latest album, "War Within Me". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'Warrior' is the internal dialogue and the words that we use in our own mind to describe ourselves and things that we do. People don't realize that's important. Unless you've had some kind of therapy or spoke to some kind of counselor or something, you don't realize that — nobody tells you that. I do know that.

blabbermouth.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Blaze Bayley
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Blabbermouth Net#Wolfsbane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
MusicRevolver

Backxwash: Inside the Dark World of the Extreme-Rap Visionary

"I'm trying to do this thing called 'extreme rap.' In my mind, it's like industrial music [taken] to the next level." Ashanti Mutinta — otherwise known as Zambian-Canadian rapper-producer Backxwash — is discussing the sonic pummelling she brings to her latest album, I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, and in this regard she definitely delivers. It's a record that violently grafts, for instance, Mutinta's aggressively shouted flow onto skull-crushing swathes of guitar and terror-stricken electronic beatwork. Though chiefly constructed by Backxwash, Dresses also taps the talents of other bold heavy-music experimenters like Code Orange's Jami Morgan and Shade Balderose, and experimental hip-hop unit clipping. All told, Dresses is a frightening step forward from one of the most exciting noisescapers in the game.
Music95wiilrock.com

4:20 Hit of the Day – Unto Others – When Will Gods Work Be Done

For your consideration for the 4:20 Hit of the Day is Unto Others and their tune When Will Gods Work Be Done. JUNE 16, 2021 – Portland, Oregon’s Unto Others have announced their signing to Roadrunner Records and shared a brand-new single, “When Will Gods Work Be Done.” Available today on all streaming platforms, “When Will Gods Work be Done” was produced and mixed by Arthur Rizk and is joined by an official music video directed by Brock Grossl. The track and video premiered today via Decibel Magazine alongside a Q&A with Unto Others’ vocalist / guitarist Gabriel Franco – read it HERE.
Musicmetalinsider.net

A conversation with Howard Jones on new Light the Torch album ‘You Will Be The Death Of Me’

This Friday (25th), Light the Torch’s new album, You Will Be The Death Of Me, will finally arrive via Nuclear Blast. (pre-order here). To celebrate the new record, the group will have a record-release Livestream event on Friday at 7PM ET, tickets are available at this location. We caught up with vocalist Howard Jones to discuss the new record, learning how to move forward, and more.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Insane Satanic Panic Moments

2021 has been a year filled with Satanic Panic, from QAnon believers to moral outrage against Lil Nas X. Heavy metal has already been down this road, so we compiled some insane and hilarious Satanic Panic moments from the past. The Devil lies within Gene Simmons’ codpiece. Back in the...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nikki Sixx Was Invited to Join Quiet Riot Prior to Motley Crue

Prior to his success as the bassist and primary songwriter in Motley Crue, Nikki Sixx was invited to join Quiet Riot. In 1978, Sixx was still in his pre-Motley band, London. Meanwhile, Quiet Riot’s founding bassist, Kelly Garni, had been dismissed in dramatic fashion after the musician drunkenly fought his bandmates (and plotted to do worse). Looking to replace him, the Quiet Riot guys reached out to Sixx.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Quinta Brunson Has 2 Important Words For Black Content Creators: "Keep Going"

Quinta Brunson has had an impressive career as a producer, actor, and writer, and now she's adding author to her growing résumé. On June 15, the 31-year-old released a collection of essays about her life and career, perfectly titled She Memes Well. Even though Brunson has captivated many fans with her writing — including her Instagram series The Girl Who's Never Been on a Nice Date and her various series at BuzzFeed — she was initially skeptical about sitting down to write a book. "At first, I felt like I didn't have anything to talk about," she told POPSUGAR. However, after talking with her publisher, she began to see that her experience with the internet was "a unique experience for the social media sharing age."
MusicantiMUSIC

Anthrax Revisit 1992 Lineup Change On 40th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax members revisit their 1992 decision to dismiss singer Joey Belladonna and bring in a new frontman in the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series. Following the success of 1990's "Persistence Of Time" and a series of follow-up projects, the group determined they wanted to move...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Paul Stanley Says ‘Kisstory’ Captures the ‘Human Side’ of Kiss: Exclusive Interview

As far as Paul Stanley is concerned, Biography: Kisstory - the two-part documentary airing June 27 and 28 on A&E - is a buddy picture. Driven by Stanley and Gene Simmons, and directed by D.J. Viola, Kisstory is a comprehensive telling of the band's story, from the two cofounders' youths through to the End of the Road farewell tour that's slated to resume in August - the same month they hope filming will begin on a Netflix biopic. It certainly celebrates Kiss' myriad triumphs and occasional pitfalls, and while it's hardly the first time they've told the story, Stanley feels like it's the first time they've told it this way.
RelationshipsProvidence Business News

The power and importance of friends

Someone once asked a great philosopher what he would rather have – a gift of money or a gift of friendship. “Friendship,” replied the philosopher, “because money is spent, but friendship can last forever.” Maybe this is why our greatest wealth is not measured in terms of riches but in our relationships. Friendship is the…
Societycoachellavalleyweekly.com

You Are Important!

When was the last time someone told you that? When was the last time you told someone that? Why is it we feel the need to keep those three simple words under lock and key? Are we the only one that wants to be important? Are we afraid that others may change if we make or tell them they are important?
Apparelava360.com

Important & Advanced Clothes Vocabulary (with pictures) - Learn 200+ words!

Learn 200+ advanced clothes words including specific vocabulary for important topics such as underwear styles, necklines and materials for both menswear and womenswear. All pictures are included to help your learning. Download the FREE PDF here: https://bit.ly/ClothesVocabs. My British English Pronunciation Course is now LIVE: https://epiphanylanguagestudios.com/​ (use code YOUTUBE10 for...
Relationship AdviceCumberland Times-News

Marriage more important to woman than money

DEAR AMY: My guy and I have been dating for five years, engaged for three, and living together for two. It’s a second marriage for us both; we are seniors. Every time I discuss it, he says he’s not ready to set a date, but doesn’t know why. I said I moved in with him because I thought we shared the same long-term goals, and if we don’t, I need to make another plan.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Ryan Fan

You Know What’s More Important Than Writing? Life

Recently, as a teacher, with the impending end of the school year and more happening in my life, it’s hard to stay motivated writing. I don’t impose quotas on myself, but I do feel the pressure, or at least feel compelled to put words on the page. No matter what I’m doing or how busy I am, writing is one of the top priorities for me, and it compromises my identity as a writer when I don’t, well, write.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Poet John Siddique: “Nothing is more important than touch”

Nothing is more important than touch. I know so many of us have missed touch so much this year. It is an essential part of being a human being. I never took touch for granted before, but now I can see the treasure it is. I’ll be celebrating the end of this cycle with maximum cuddles with my partner and my beloved.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

What Are The Best Metal Bands Of All Time?

Most people love listening to music. Whether you’re going to school, work, or the gym, the right music can help you prepare for the task ahead. However, it is important to understand that each person will have unique preferences when it comes to the music they love. Heavy metal is a unique genre that has attracted millions of hardcore fans. The genre was developed during the late 1960s in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is impossible to ignore pioneers of the genre including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin.