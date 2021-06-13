BLAZE BAYLEY: 'Words Are Incredibly Important And Powerful, Both In A Positive And, More Importantly, In A Negative Way'

Quinta Brunson has had an impressive career as a producer, actor, and writer, and now she's adding author to her growing résumé. On June 15, the 31-year-old released a collection of essays about her life and career, perfectly titled She Memes Well. Even though Brunson has captivated many fans with her writing — including her Instagram series The Girl Who's Never Been on a Nice Date and her various series at BuzzFeed — she was initially skeptical about sitting down to write a book. "At first, I felt like I didn't have anything to talk about," she told POPSUGAR. However, after talking with her publisher, she began to see that her experience with the internet was "a unique experience for the social media sharing age."