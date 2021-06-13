BLAZE BAYLEY: 'Words Are Incredibly Important And Powerful, Both In A Positive And, More Importantly, In A Negative Way'
In a new interview with the "Fantasm" podcast, British heavy metal vocalist Blaze Bayley, who fronted IRON MAIDEN more than 20 years ago, spoke about the lyrical inspiration for his solo song "Warrior", which appears on his latest album, "War Within Me". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'Warrior' is the internal dialogue and the words that we use in our own mind to describe ourselves and things that we do. People don't realize that's important. Unless you've had some kind of therapy or spoke to some kind of counselor or something, you don't realize that — nobody tells you that. I do know that.blabbermouth.net