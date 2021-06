The Midsummer Island Adventure is one of the most famous sports games on the Island and there are lots of players eagerly waiting for this update. At that time, the major upstate came from this sport. It said the Genshin impact introduced the players in the version of 1.6 with the help of this update the players had the accessibility to the summer archipelago in Inazuma. Talking about the new region, there are plenty of new updates available in the contents for today. It also includes the Klee rerun banner. Even more, the Genshin impact is considered as the miHoYo’s first famous open-world game.