Bite Maker: The King’s Omega Is Obsessed With Pheromones and Pregnancy

What people don’t seem to realize about king shit is that it can come in a seemingly infinite number of ways. The best I can sum it up is knowing exactly who you are and and living true to that (as long as ‘who you are’ isn’t a giant piece of shit). It doesn’t mean you have to wear a crown. It doesn’t mean that you have rushed for 2,000 yards in the NFL. It just means that you run your shit. I honestly could not think of a better example of just how varying ‘king shit’ can be than when I saw this king here juggling and biting apples at the same damn time.