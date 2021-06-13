Bite Maker: The King’s Omega Is Obsessed With Pheromones and Pregnancy
Noel is a high school girl with a crush on a boy she's known for years. Her flighty friend, Iyo, reminds Noel that if she takes off her glasses and lets her hair down, she's suddenly and miraculously gorgeous. Iyo runs into an off-limits part of a building to see the alpha Nobunaga, though she's warned that his pheromones will drive her crazy. Noel goes after her to try to get her back. Iyo has already found Nobunaga and sure enough the pheromones are getting to her, because she tells this man she barely knows that she wants to have his baby.