Ranking Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers ahead of training camp

17. Philadelphia Eagles. Right tackle Lane Johnson consistently ranks among the best at his position, though his 71.9 grade in 2020 was the lowest of his career. Johnson is normally a dominant run blocker and a solid pass protector, and he’s graded out at 80.0-plus in five of his eight NFL seasons. Right guard Brandon Brooks returns after missing all of 2020, an unfortunate injury after he was the highest-graded guard in the league in 2019 (92.8). If he’s back to form, the Eagles get one of the best pass-protecting guards to shore up the middle of their line.