Jujutsu Kaisen's creator has shed light on the manga's hiatus in a new statement released with the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan! Jujutsu Kaisen is now at the height of popularity thanks to the success of the anime's debut season and a new movie coming out later this year. The manga is currently setting the stage for a deadly new tournament, so fans were definitely surprised to see that the series will be going on an indefinite hiatus as series creator Gege Akutami needs to focus on his own health more instead.