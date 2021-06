I intended to write round-by-round predictions for the NHL playoffs, but higher priorities changed my plan. With the semifinals now underway and the Montreal Canadiens finally being able to cross the U.S.-Canadian border for the first time in a year, things are finally beginning to look a lot more like normal. Playoff games in front of full crowds of rabid hockey fans are a very welcome sight. Those full arenas inspire the players and make watching the games at home a lot more exciting.