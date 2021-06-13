Bucks vs Nets Game 4 Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

After shipping off James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets early in the 2020-21 regular season, the Houston Rockets finished with the worst record in the league (17-55), granting them the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Yet just because they own the best odds doesn't automatically mean they'll end up picking first overall. Since the lottery odds have been flattened as part of a reformatted system put in place three years ago, two teams have jumped ahead of the team owning the best odds to land the No. 1 pick in the draft. The New Orleans Pelicans did it in 2019, and the Minnesota Timberwolves did so in 2020. So we'll have to wait and find out what happens at Tuesday's annual NBA Draft Lottery at 8:30 p.m. ET.