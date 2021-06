Being a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe equips its stars with unique powers both on-screen and off. “We all have a number sign above our heads when we make independent films [for] whether or not we can sell them internationally to help get financing,” says Elizabeth Olsen. “If we want to do that, it does allow us to be able to do that. So, I think that’s a great benefit to being a part of such a huge international franchise.”