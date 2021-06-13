Cancel
Houston, TX

9-year-old accidentally shot in chest by father following alleged road rage incident

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgRGR_0aT16rNm00

ABC NEWS– A 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by his father allegedly following a road rage incident. He is in critical condition.

The incident happened on Friday night in Houston, Texas when his the boy’s father was driving. He reportedly believed he was being followed by another car and pulled out his gun, as reported by KTRK.

When the father and son returned home, the gun fired as the man tried to holster it. His son was shot in the chest. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

At this time, it is unknown if there actually was a road rage incident and if they were being followed.

Houston police say the father is not expected to face any charges.

The child is recovering at Texas Children’s Hospital.

