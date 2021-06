On this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse are joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to talk about some NFL topics related to the card market including which young quarterback is most likely to make a second-year leap, how the most recent rookie class might fare in the future, and whether or not Aaron Rodgers will actually be traded from Green Bay. Then Mike and Jesse run through some news items around the sports cards world before closing the show with mailbag questions.