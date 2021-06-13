Captain America: Anthony Mackie Reveals How Long He Plans To Play the Marvel Hero

It’s pretty easy to see how Anthony Mackie might be concerned about becoming complacent with the job of being an Avenger since he’s been a part of the MCU for a while now and has taken part in several of the movies and his own show. Anyone that becomes a part of something for long enough is going to have doubts as to whether they’re still doing the right thing for their career or if it’s time to switch it up and move on to something else. Mackie doesn’t want to think that he’s just going to be phoning his performances in, and it’s great that he’s thinking about this since it’s way too often that some actors simply get bored, keep working, and show their complacency in their performances. So far as anyone can tell, Mackie has been working his tail off and has shown up in a number of different movies and shows over the years, so it’s fair to say that he hasn’t been idle and he doesn’t show any sign of not enjoying the business at this point.