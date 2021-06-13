Cancel
Movies

Captain America: Anthony Mackie Reveals How Long He Plans To Play the Marvel Hero

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, become the new Captain America. But like his predecessor, Mackie doesn't plan on playing Captain America forever. Chris Evans played Captain America through seven films, three of them Captain America headliners and four of them Avengers team-ups. After taking up the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale, Mackie will reprise the role in the fourth Captain America movie. After that? "I definitely don't want to be a 55 year old Captain America," the 42-year-old actor told Variety, "so I've got a solid six to eight [years] in me."

comicbook.com
