Elephant Butte, NM

‘These things pull like a bulldog’: Massive fish caught at Elephant Butte

By KVIA ABC-7
 8 days ago
ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico -- It's a trophy catch.

Frank Vilorio, a fishing guide with The Land of Enchantment Hunting and Fishing Adventures, was on a guided tour of Elephant Butte last weekend with a client from Colorado Springs when they made a massive catch: A trophy striper coming in at 42 pounds, 6 ounces.

Of course it was not easy. If you make a catch this big, Vilorio says you can expect to have a fight on your hands:

"These things they pull like a bulldog. Once you get one of those on the line they take off to deep water. We knew we had a big fish up, we didn't know what kind, it ripped off about 75 yards of line before we were able to slow it down a little bit," he explained.

Vilorio says he's seen these types of fish sell at Whole Foods for about $29 a pound.

