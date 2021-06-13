Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Barbora Krejcikova caps French Open sweep with doubles title

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzXG9_0aT15pVh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxgAb_0aT15pVh00

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare championship sweep at Roland Garros on Sunday after joining fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova to capture the doubles title.

Krejcikova, 25, followed up winning her first singles Grand Slam title on Saturday by becoming the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win both championships at the clay-court event.

A total of seven women have completed the sweep at French Open after Krejcikova joined Siniakova in posting a 6-4, 6-2 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.

“Yesterday, so many emotions and everything. I didn’t really sleep well. I woke up in the morning and I felt really tired,” Krejcikova said.

“I actually went really relaxed today when I went on court. I was just trying to really support my partner.

“I’m just really happy. I’m really thankful to (Siniakova) that she was there, that she was standing next to me. It felt a little bit easier than yesterday. I’m just really happy that we have another title, and looking forward we’re going to continue with our cooperation in Wimbledon and also for the Olympics. I hope there’s going to be a bright future for us.”

Krejcikova secured a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the singles final on Saturday. She became the first Czech Republic woman to win the French Open since Hana Mandlikova in 1981.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Cruises#Czech#Russian#Mercedescup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
Country
Poland
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennischatsports.com

Heather Watson beats Donna Vekic to reach Birmingham semi-finals

Heather Watson, Ons Jabeur, Anastasija Potapova, Zhang Shuai, además prostituta., Liudmila Samsonova, United Kingdom, Berlin, Victoria Azarenka. British number two Heather Watson reached the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic with a straight-set victory over third seed Donna Vekic. The 29-year-old Briton broke Vekic twice in each set and will meet...
Tennisnordot.app

Qualifier Samsonova storms into Berlin final against Bencic

Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova continued her stunning run at the Berlin grass-court tournament on Saturday when she beat seventh-seed Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-2 for a place in the final. World number 106 Samsonova fired 11 aces and saved all three break points against her from former world number one Azarenka...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Birmingham Classic Final Prediction Daria Kasatkina vs Ons Jabeur

The WTA Birmingham grass court tournament will conclude with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur taking on Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. Here is your prediction for the final match from Birmingham, England. Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina. Ons Jabeur is 0-2 in her career in WTA finals, while Daria Kasatkina is looking to make...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic reaches second final of season

2021-06-20 01:16:52 GMT+00:00 - No. 5 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland held off unseeded Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 6-4 to reach the final of the Bett1Open on Saturday in Berlin. With the victory, Bencic reached her second final of the season and improved to 3-1 against Cornet. Bencic is...
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Ons Jabeur wins first WTA title in Birmingham

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-5 6-4 in the Viking Classic Birmingham final to win her maiden WTA title and become the first Arab WTA singles champion. The 26-year-old Jabeur was playing her third career final at the WTA 250 grasscourt event in Birmingham, having previously finished...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: Ugo Humbert stuns Andrey Rublev in Halle final

France's Ugo Humbert beat No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the final of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany, on Sunday to improve to 3-0 in career finals. Humbert dominated on first serve and finished with nine aces in avenging a loss in his only other meeting with Rublev, who was shooting for his ninth career title.
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

Adrian Mannarino and Jordan Thompson advance to Mallorca | ATP circuit

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino passed Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Sunday to reach the second round of the Mallorca Championships. The world No.42 saved all four breakpoints he faced and won 61% (14/23) of his second serve points to qualify at the new ATP 250 turf event in Spain. Struff...
Tennisthebharatexpressnews.com

Recruitment report: Medvedev and Djokovic playing in Mallorca, Monfils leads Eastbourne pitch | ATP circuit

The grass season continues this week with two ATP 250 events: the Mallorca Championships and the Viking International Eastbourne. Two of the top five stars headline the draw in Mallorca, with Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem trying to leave their mark on the grass. Fan favorite Gael Monfils will chase the trophy at Eastbourne. ATPTour.com takes a look at what you should be watching at these two events.
TennisSkySports

Coco Gauff not pressured ahead of Wimbledon Championships return

Coco Gauff has said she does not feel any pressure going into this year's Wimbledon Championships. The American, who was the story of the 2019 Championships when she made it to the fourth round as a 15-year-old, has not played a match on grass since her SW19 debut. After last...
Tennisausopen.com

Berrettini, Jabeur among breakthrough grass champions

Matteo Berrettini sounded a warning to the Wimbledon field on Sunday with a powerful display to win the ATP grass-court title at Queen’s Club in London. The Italian claimed the first 500-level title of his career with a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 over local favourite Cameron Norrie. Further north, history was...