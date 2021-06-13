Cancel
Video Games

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Reminds Us of the Joy of Adventures with Friends

By Graham Day
Escapist Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many games in the current generation focusing on singular protagonists facing insurmountable odds alone, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart reminds players how great it is to have a friend with you while out adventuring. At the beginning of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ratchet is unceremoniously ripped apart from...

www.escapistmagazine.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

PS5 Review - 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand new intergalactic adventure where players will seamlessly travel through different dimensions in mid-gameplay. I don't have any firsthand accounts of this on the record, but I get the feeling Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was really fun to make. It's a blast. There's joy here. In a sea of big-time releases that bowl over gamers with sackfuls of emotional weight, artsy ennui or open-world mega-odysseys, this newest entry into the Ratchet & Clank universe is what happens when a game devotes its entire experience for the sole purpose of simple, adventurous fun.
Video GamesPosted by
newschain

Ratchet and Clank - Rift Apart – PS5

The Ratchet & Clank franchise has been a showpiece of tech, visuals and gameplay across four generations of PlayStation consoles. In celebration of the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, let's take a look at the franchise's evolution since it debuted on PlayStation®2 console in 2002.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Review: Multidimensional fun

After PlayStation released a number of games for free in March of this year – including 2016’s Ratchet & Clank remake – I had a great time revisiting the game to engage with what always made Insomniac’s series feel so good. Crisp and colourful visuals, weapon-based mayhem and a variety of worlds with different gimmicks all pull you through without ever giving you a chance to get bored. Gifting the game to all PlayStation users was a smart move too, because it left me primed and ready for the arrival of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

Blue Box claims that “the PC community will be happy”, isn’t that a PS5 exclusive? – Multiplayer.it

AbandonedAgainst all odds, it has become the game of the moment. This is not a simple result, given that we are in the period after E3 2021 and there are dozens of games on display recently. Mysterious work BLUE BOX Game Studiosه It made headlines, leading many to believe that it was a secret Kojima project and that Silent Hill was connected to all of this. But for now, we only have one certainty: the game is there PS5 Exclusive. or not? In fact, the developer said: “Community Computer I will be happy”.
Video Gameshackinformer.com

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (Review)

It is time for adventure! As Asha becomes of age, she must visit a temple. Little does she know, this is the start of a huge life-changing adventure. Is it an eventful adventure, or a fruitless one? Check out our review of Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World. Wonder Boy:...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Mundaun (Switch) Review

Pencil shaded horror that continues to make me ask “Hey Europe, are you okay?”. Sometimes it feels like every visual aesthetic under the sun has already been done in one game or another, but every time I start that particular line of thinking, a game like Mundaun shows up at my door to prove me completely wrong. Mundaun is a horror game from Hidden Fields, an indie developer out of Switzerland. It’s gotten a lot of attention since release mainly for its very unique pencil-shaded art style, and this combined with the fact that more obscure European horror can be a gold mine that isn’t taken advantage of nearly enough had me heavily interested in the game. Was I right to be interested, or did it turn out to be a dud?
Video Gameswccftech.com

Kena Bridge of Spirits Receives 8 Minutes of Unedited New Gameplay

A new 8-minute long Kena Bridge of Spirits gameplay video has surfaced online ahead of the game's launch this August. Last week, developer Ember Lab already released a new E3 2021 gameplay trailer featuring dev commentary, but today we wanted to share another gameplay video, courtesy of YouTuber ‘Cycu1’. According to the YouTuber, the footage was captured on PC, which makes him guess this is a developer build with PS5 inputs.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Blade & Soul Teases Their 14th Class - A Dual Blade Wielder

In a short video depicting a new dual-blade wielding character for Blade & Soul, NC Soft has officially announced the upcoming release of their 14th class. Apart from the inclusion of dual blades, not much else was detailed in the video, but some information has been divulged on the on the official Blade & Soul website as part of the Revival update.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tales of Arise: Alphen, one of its protagonists, shines in a new trailer

Tales of Arise is getting closer and closer to embodying the premiere of the long-lived saga in the new generation. The next is coming September, 10th and before the expectation of the players, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer dedicated to Alphen, one of the main protagonists of the title with Shionne. Next, we leave you with the video in which you can see how he develops in combat, a facet in which he boasts of his role as a swordsman.
Video GamesRPGamer

Tales of Arise’s Alphen Receives Character Trailer

Bandai Namco released a new character trailer for the upcoming Tales of Arise. The minute-long video focuses on protagonist Alphen, a young man who wears an iron mask and is unable to feel pain. He is aiming to free the people of Dahna from the 300-year oppression from Dahna’s sister planet Rena.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

The Magnificient Trufflepigs Review

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is an indie story-heavy adventure game, developed by Thunkd and published by AMC. It launched June 2nd, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and PC. As soon as you begin the game, a few things are very apparent. It is incredibly beautiful. You play on an abandoned countryside farm in a fictional rural town called Stanning. The site is being sold to new owners, and it’s your last chance to explore the decades-old site till it’s likely destroyed. You spend all of your time traveling around various fields, using a metal detector to hunt for possible treasure. Every day during the week Adam checks out a new section with your metal detector. The fields are green, full of plants, and have lots of little details sprinkled everywhere. The skies are blue, there is a lovely breeze, and calm music instantly creates a relaxing atmosphere. Every time you find something in the ground it’s a little exciting to see what you get even if it’s mostly junk.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush first review praises Speed Golf mode

The first review for Mario Golf: Super Rush is out. Famitsu published its review over the weekend, assigning four relatively high scores to the title. According to the reviewers, the game’s true highlight was Speed Golf mode, a brand new addition to the Switch entry in the Mario Golf spin-off series.
Video Gameslifewire.com

How Can Nintendo Top 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild'?

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW2), and it looks fantastic. But how on Earth (or in Hyrule) can Nintendo improve on the best video game ever made?. The sequel will arrive in 2022, and may well be...
Video Gamespsu.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Review (PS5) – A Fun, Action-Packed Experience That Kept Me Entertained For Hours On End

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance PS5 Review – Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is an entertaining action RPG game that had its grip on me for hours on end. Since the days of the Lord of the Rings, The Two Towers and Return of the King from the PS2 era, I’ve longed for a great fantasy action title. Tuque Games have done a great job bringing fun co-op action to the next generation but, better yet, at a budget price.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Resident Evil Chapter and Naraka: Bladepoint Among Steam Bestsellers

Last week's biggest Steam bestseller was the Resident Evil Chapter DLC for Dead by Daylight. The demo for Naraka: Bladepoint is driving pre-orders of the game, leading to good results. As every Monday, Valve released the weekly list of the biggest (by revenue) Steam bestsellers of the previous week. Once...