Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

E3 Pulled Its Own Official Trailer to Remove the Image of a DualSense Controller

PlayStation LifeStyle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE3 organizer The Entertainment Software association apparently pulled its own official E3 2021 trailer to remove the image of a DualSense controller. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, the original trailer depicted a player holding a DualSense in their hand shortly after the trailer began. The video was quietly taken down, and the newer version skips that sequence while keeping the rest of the trailer intact.

www.playstationlifestyle.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Controller#Dualsense#E3 2020#Dualsense#Games Industry#Vgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Here’s A Look At The New Midnight Black And Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense Controller’s In-Person

Ahead of the launch of the new DualSense controller colors next week a bunch of images showcasing them have been released online from GameWatch (spotted by VGC]. The Japanese website gives us a first look at how these new colors shape up when compared with the regular DualSense controller and we think they both fit in nicely. The look sleek, but still maintain the design and material design that we all love about the regular controller.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Get Ready For E3 With The Official Schedule!

E3 is this coming Saturday which means it’s time to get your schedule out and circle the time slots for your most anticipated conferences. This year’s event will be happening virtually and will feature most of the heavy hitters that we’ve come to expect. Sony has opted to sit this year out once again so that is worth noting.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

PS5 System Update 21.01-03.20.00.04 Improves the DualSense Controller

Sony has released a new update today but it’s nothing special, even if it does come with a DualSense controller update. Sony is continuing to refine the PS5 with firmware updates, as well as the fancy new DualSense controller. The latest update, released today, is version 21.01-03.20.00.04 and after typing that out, I really do miss the simple three-digit naming of the PS4’s console update. Why these long numbers, Sony? Do you hate us?
Video GamesIGN

Loopmancer - Official Announcement Trailer

Loopmancer is a 3D platformer, roguelite, action game with a Cyberpunk theme, developed by Ebrain Studio. Set in 2064 in a fictional futuristic city inspired by Hong Kong, bionic prosthetics have become commonplace. Taking on the role of private detective Xiang Zi Xu, who has been reborn after an accidental death, you'll need to fight against enemies in fast-paced combat using a large selection of guns, melee weapons, and tech. Loopmancer will be released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesNME

PS5 and DualSense wireless controller get a new performance update

The PS5 and its DualSense wireless controller have received a brand new update to improve performance and stability. The latest version 21.01-03.20.00, which is currently available to download, includes a small number of updates, which can be found on the official PlayStation website. The system software update improves performance as...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin pulls epic in its new trailer

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin has not missed the Summer Game Fest 2021 prior to E3 2021. Which is one of Capcom’s big bets for this year 2021, sequel to the colorful Nintendo 3DS turn-based RPG set in the universe Monster Hunter, this time we have a much bigger and more complete work for Nintendo Switch and PC. During the event he was seen in a spectacular trailer full of action, tension and color.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

E3 2021: Haunted Space Shows Its Horrors in New Gameplay Trailer

Horror and aerial combat in space? It’s never been done before but Italian Games Factory is having a go with Haunted Space, a next-gen exclusive coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC next year. Italian Games Factory and Merge Games have released a brand new trailer for the atmospheric...
Video GamesThe Verge

The best trailers of E3 2021

The 2021 edition of E3 was perhaps the weirdest yet. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the world’s biggest gaming event returned in a digital-only format. A lot of big names were still present — like Microsoft, Nintendo, and Square Enix — and there were plenty of surprising reveals and other announcements. But the spectacle felt somewhat diminished without the in-person experience. Meanwhile, the show seemed to come together at the very last moment — seriously, we didn’t even know the schedule of events until just a few days before E3 kicked off.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dolmen E3 Reveal Trailer Showcased

During the Koch Primetime E3 2021 Livestream Event, Massive Work Studios revealed their latest project titled, “Dolmen.” Dolmen is a third person action game with RPG elements, where Sci-Fi and Cosmic Horror are mixed in an engrossing gameplay experience. The development according to the interview of the developers, said that this game will challenge players to explore the dark and mysterious side of dark space traveller and not only that, they will encounter aliens that bring out horror and suspense in a new way. The game is expected to be released the later part of 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC. For more info, expect more news on their Twitter feed.
Video Gamesava360.com

E3 2021: Ubisoft Game Trailers

Ubisoft’s E3 virtual presentation Ubisoft Forward has been held with glimpses into the game publisher’s upcoming titles. A first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment on the Snowdrop engine and exclusive to next generation consoles and PC in 2022. You play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Battlefield 2042 officially unveiled with its first trailer, release date, and new details

After a multitude of rumors and leaks it is already official: the next Battlefield will be called Battlefield 2042 and we have already been able to see his first presentation trailer. It has been through a small live broadcast totally official where the game was shown for the first time and where the Official release date for next October 22, 2021 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and Xbox One.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

Somerville - Official Trailer | E3 2021 - IGN

ABC News (AU) Don't worry if you weren't up at 3am this morning, we've rounded up all the latest E3 video game expo announcements from Xbox, Square Enix and Ubisoft. Tokyo Olympics organisers are giving away about 150,000 condoms at next month's Games, but "not for use at the athletes' village", owing to social distancing rules, rather to take home and raise awareness of HIV.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Unexplored 2 Receives A New Trailer For E3 2021

Big Sugar has dropped a new trailer this morning for Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy as this is their official E3 presentation. We've been seeing bits and pieces of the game as it sits in Early Access at the moment, but this is the first major look at content we have yet to experience in the game. This basically also serves as their minor accolades trailer as we see what others have written about the game. Enjoy the trailer as we await word on a proper release date.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Evil Dead The Game multiplayer trailer showcased at E3

A new gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game, based on the popular horror franchise, consisting of the Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series. Evil Dead: The Game features multiplayer co-op and PvP and will be launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in the near future.
Video Gamesconventionscene.com

Starfield: Official Teaser Trailer

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.