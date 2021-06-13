E3 Pulled Its Own Official Trailer to Remove the Image of a DualSense Controller
E3 organizer The Entertainment Software association apparently pulled its own official E3 2021 trailer to remove the image of a DualSense controller. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, the original trailer depicted a player holding a DualSense in their hand shortly after the trailer began. The video was quietly taken down, and the newer version skips that sequence while keeping the rest of the trailer intact.www.playstationlifestyle.net