Mariners GameDay — June 13 at Cleveland

AS YOU KNOW…Dylan Moore returned to the lineup yesterday…he started at 2nd base and batted 6th…the 28-year-old reached base 3 times, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, double, home run, 2 RBI, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts and 1 stolen base, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it marked just the 33rd time in Mariners history that a player registered a double, home run and stolen base in the same game?…Kyle Seager was the last to do it before Moore yesterday, accomplishing the feat this season on June 3 at Los Angeles-AL…it also marked just the 12th time in Mariners history that a player registered a double, home run, stolen base and walk in the same game…Seager was also the last to accomplish the feat before Moore did it yesterday, doing it on Aug. 3, 2015 at Colorado.