The Best CrossFit Shoulder Workouts for Explosive Strength and Power (RX, Scaled, Beginner)

It should probably come as no surprise that, as a professional trainer based in sunny Los Angeles, I routinely work with clients who voice their strong interest in looking their best in a swimsuit. If you're someone with similar goals in mind, I'll tell you the same thing that I tell them: If you want to feel great, be healthy, and look your best, you need to eat a diet rich in whole foods, you need to cut down on alcohol, you need to get plenty of sleep, and you need to exercise.