Rebel Wilson Rocks Daisy Duke Shorts On The Set Of Her New Film ‘Senior Year’ — See Pics

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
Rebel Wilson has stepped out in a pink sweater and denim short shorts while filming her latest movie ‘Senior Year’. See the stunning snaps.

Rebel Wilson is back at work! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect alum stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and health and wellness transformation, on display. In a series of new pics taken on the set of Senior Year, the Australian actress was seen rocking denim Daisy Duke shorts and a tie-dye pink sweater adorned with a swirly pattern. In the upcoming flick, Rebel will play a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUKFc_0aT15ZaB00

Rebel also rocked a fresh blowout, with her straight blonde hair falling below her shoulders. The comedian was seen laughing with crew members, and later shared a pic to Instagram of herself looking at scenes through film monitors, where she donned a prom queen crown. The film will also star Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone, along with This Is UsJustin Hartley, Angourie Rice and Chris Parnell. Although Rebel is no stranger to the big screen, she took a brief break from working in front of the camera to focus on her “Year of Health” in 2020.

“Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition,” the Pooch Perfect host recently told InStyle.

“I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with. And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey. Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference. Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park [in L.A.] and that’s free. Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”

