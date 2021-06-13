Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Don’t give up: An entrepreneur’s journey to success in building affordable eco-friendly buildings

By Lisa Stiffler
geekwire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlan Collins figured that once his company designed and developed a ground-breaking technology for erecting cost-competitive, attractive, super environmentally friendly commercial buildings, their product would be an easy sell. After all, he and his partner, Mark Woerman, had been running a successful architecture firm in Seattle for decades. This sustainable tech company was their passion-driven next chapter.

www.geekwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Dalai Lama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#High Rise Building#Building A Building#Commercial Buildings#Geekwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, with material and resources that aren’t affordable

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City is experiencing a growth in population but the availability of affordable housing isn’t keeping up. Habitat for Humanity has been seeing families struggle to balance a budget while living in a suitable home. They strive to build low-maintenance and simple affordable homes for families to have a balanced budget while also allowing for a safety net... but the organization has also been seeing challenges...
Small BusinessGreenwichTime

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Build Their Own Marketing Agency

Marketing does more than just boost a company’s sales and entice customers to buy products or services. Through marketing, a business can build and maintain its reputation while also creating a connection with its customers since it provides updates and other information to keep the public interested in the brand.
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

How to Build and Furnish an Eco-Friendly House

Transforming your home to make it more eco-friendly can seem like a daunting task. This is because many people seem to be under the impression that the process is both more complicated and more expensive than conventional remodeling. In truth, turning your home green is actually one of the most economical decisions a homeowner can make, and it all starts with understanding what an eco-friendly house should have.
Stockton, CAPLANetizen

Leveraging Church Properties to Build Affordable Housing

A project that will provide 12 units of affordable housing on property owned by the Genesis Worship Center in East Oakland "is an early example of a wave of similar projects breaking ground at faith-based institutions across the country," writes Patrick Sisson in Reasons to be Cheerful. The $2.5 million complex "not only provides the church with another way of serving the community, but helps support the ministry during a trying time for urban churches."
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

New Green Bay program gives entrepreneurs a ‘blueprint’ for success

MADISON, WI. JUNE 14, 2021 – A successful seed accelerator program based in Milwaukee is heading north with help from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and its Key Strategic Partners. Blueprint Green Bay will focus on businesses developing new technology or working in e-commerce or advanced manufacturing. The initiative,...
Charitiesiraq-businessnews.com

GoGreen Promoting Social Innovation

Oxfam's Iraq Response Innovation Lab has shared a video summarizing the pitching event for one of its incubations under the GoGreen initiative for promoting social innovation. This is the first Social Enterprise incubation in Iraq with the participation of local NGOs. Please click here to view more information on the...
HomelessPosted by
The Voice

Across the country: Old buildings become affordable housing

First part is at thevoice.us/conversion-projects-in-new-york-solve-two-major-problems. That the COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on housing and homelessness, is an article by Pramod Sukumaran in Salud America!. “If you were to just apply a conversion rate of 10% we think you could get something like 14,000 units built, and a...
Environmenttechjaja.com

Why don’t we start using Eco-Friendly bank Cards?

- Advertisement - According to a recent Mastercard study, 58% of consumers are more mindful of their impact on the environment, with 85% willing to take personal action this year. Today, Mastercard makes this promise easier to realize with a new badge to identify cards made more sustainably from recyclable,...
TechnologyForbes

The Journey From Smart Buildings To Cognitive Cities

Head Consulting and Services at Microsoft. Passionate about Artificial and Human Intelligences. 260,000+ followers on Linkedin and Twitter. The digital evolution of cities has been underway for several years. It has created a virtuous circle that resulted in cities becoming increasingly competitive, sustainable and prosperous through the optimization of urban activities and infrastructure and, at the same time, accelerated innovation and the creation of new opportunities.
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

Quality Build: Successful Data Center Startup

Quality management in the mission critical construction industry is underperforming. The reader need look no further for the evidence to support this assertion than to the commissioning of a data center. Hundreds, and at times, thousands, of issues are found during the functional performance and integrated systems testing and nearly all can be traced back to human error during the construction period.
EconomyVillage Voice

Madison Dalmaso’s inspiring journey to success

If you ever doubt yourself and think that you cannot create a career based on something that you’re passionate about, Madison Dalmaso will tell you otherwise. She speaks from experience as her personal development journey has offered tremendous success—helping the entrepreneur grow herself and her career. Here’s why you should know there’s nothing you can’t do if you set your mind to it. Madison Dalmaso is a success coach and is better known as Madison Rose. Born and raised in the United States, the 24-year-old from Leominster, Massachusetts, decided after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration that the corporate world would not serve her entrepreneurial spirit.
Real Estateaithority.com

BrainBox AI Unveils Real Estate Energy Savings Calculator

Accessible to the commercial real estate community, this global resource provides an estimate of the energy savings buildings can achieve by implementing BrainBox AI’s technology. BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous building technology, announced the launch of its Real Estate Energy Savings Calculator. The calculator and accompanying assessment give building...
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

New Sodexo Montreal offices include “Quality of Life” spaces

Commercial buildings completely focused on function often lose the opportunity to deliver mental and physical health features to employees as part of a comprehensive plan. Following the planning and recent completion of the new Sodexo Montreal building, located overlooking the Lachine Canal in Montreal, it’s no surprise the resulting offices invite a well-rounded recipe of collaboration, peace of mind and wellness.
Home & Gardendenverhomesearchnow.com

The Solution... building more affordable Homes

This sounds like a wonderful idea, but how is it going to be done?. *Side note: It has been a long term dream of mine to build affordable, commutable, off grid tiny home developement ;) Luckily the price of lumber has started to decline (so I've heard...). The problem still...
Interior DesignThrive Global

4 Decorating Tips For a Calm and Stress-free Home

We have all walked into spaces we love and felt a distinct sense of serenity and harmony. A calming space can allow all of our sensory worlds to come alive but more often than not, we don’t stop and take stock of the reasons why – we just know it feels so good. As you think about your favorite spaces, consider the fact that any space that produces a soothing, grounding effect (or, for that matter, has an uplifting, cheerful energy) has likely been designed with that in mind.