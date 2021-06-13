Don’t give up: An entrepreneur’s journey to success in building affordable eco-friendly buildings
Arlan Collins figured that once his company designed and developed a ground-breaking technology for erecting cost-competitive, attractive, super environmentally friendly commercial buildings, their product would be an easy sell. After all, he and his partner, Mark Woerman, had been running a successful architecture firm in Seattle for decades. This sustainable tech company was their passion-driven next chapter.