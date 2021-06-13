Divorced Woman Tells Widowed Friend She's Luckier Because Her Husband 'Flat-Out Died'

There are many different kinds of loss one can experience in their lifetime. You can lose a good friend due to a misunderstanding, or lose your temper after stubbing your toe, you can also lose your mind if both happen at the same time. Loss is a very disorienting feeling in any context. There's a lack of control in such situations, and we don't like the feeling of not being in control. Although all problems are relative, clearly there are some losses that are more permanent than others. Most people probably would agree that losing a husband due to a divorce is not the same as losing a husband due to death.