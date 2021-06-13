Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Divorced Woman Tells Widowed Friend She's Luckier Because Her Husband 'Flat-Out Died'

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many different kinds of loss one can experience in their lifetime. You can lose a good friend due to a misunderstanding, or lose your temper after stubbing your toe, you can also lose your mind if both happen at the same time. Loss is a very disorienting feeling in any context. There's a lack of control in such situations, and we don't like the feeling of not being in control. Although all problems are relative, clearly there are some losses that are more permanent than others. Most people probably would agree that losing a husband due to a divorce is not the same as losing a husband due to death.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationshipsthebertshow.com

Cassie’s Friend Went Off On Her For Telling The Truth?!

Bert always says that 100% honest in any type of relationship is not good. And now Cassie is learning this lesson the hard way. She told her friend the truth about how she was handling a situation. Her friend didn’t take it well…and now she’s PISSED. Here’s what went down…
Relationship AdviceHappyNews.com

Woman donates kidney to her husband's ex-wife

Debby Neal-Strickland married her husband Jim on Nov. 22 and just two days later, donated her kidney to his ex-wife. This post was created with our nice and easy submission form. Create your post!. What do you think?. Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page.
Relationship Advicewashingtonnewsday.com

Woman is barred from attending a wedding because she refused to allow her sister’s honeymoon to take place in her home.

Woman is barred from attending a wedding because she refused to allow her sister’s honeymoon to take place in her home. Weddings can bring out the best, the worst, and the ugly in people, especially as the big day approaches. For one bride, her sibling’s unwillingness to allow her to honeymoon in the family home was enough to keep her from participating in the festivities.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Man sparks heated debate after telling female friend ‘why she’s still single’

A man told his female friend why he thinks she’s still single and it’s safe to say, it backfired.Posting on Reddit, the anonymous man said that he told her her weight was holding her back in terms of finding love and that she was thoroughly offended by it - shock.He said: “I recently went to have drinks with a best girlfriend of mine and she asked me for my honest opinion as a guy as to why she can’t seem to find any guys that she would normally be interested in dating willing to date her.“My friend is cute but...
Relationship Adviceminq.com

Woman’s Ex-Husband’s Entitled Girlfriend Expects Her To Watch Her Two Girls, But She Refused - Was She In The Wrong?

Every family has its problems, right? Might it be because of different beliefs, personality clashes, or financial issues, but at the end of the day, family is family, so people learn to accept them as is until the next family argument. But what if the argument isn't technically between two family relatives but rather a relative and another relative's partner? Then is it that easy to forgive and forget? Send advice, because "Gigi" has found herself in that same predicament. Names have been changed.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Spoiled Girl Humiliates Her Bodyguard and Immediately Regrets It – Story from Subscriber

A rich man hired a bodyguard for his daughter to prevent her from doing stupid things. The capricious girl humiliated the guard and got what she deserved. Mr. and Mrs. Jameson ran an empire of companies across different industries. Their pursuits involved telecommunications, land development, commercial retail, and financial services. With such achievements, they had made enemies along the way.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Sends Little Son to an Orphanage Because She Has a New Family, Karma Hits Her Back – Subscriber Story

After the woman found a new husband and started a family with him, she decided to give her son from the first marriage to an orphanage. After a while, karma reached her. Alex and Seth have been married for five years. While Seth served as a licensed State Attorney, Alex was an all-around housewife. Their family soon welcomed their first child, Thomas.