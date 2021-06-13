Jimmy Smits on Finding His Voice in In the Heights
It’s been called the song of the summer. No, not Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u”—which, admittedly is a bop—but rather, Jimmy Smits singing just three words in the In the Heights opening number. “Good morning, Usnavi!” he croons, approaching the bodega register to purchase a lottery ticket alongside his pan caliente and café con leche. He's feeling lucky. After all, his daughter Nina flew in at 3 a.m. last night from Stanford.www.townandcountrymag.com