Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jimmy Smits on Finding His Voice in In the Heights

By Caroline Hallemann
townandcountrymag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been called the song of the summer. No, not Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u”—which, admittedly is a bop—but rather, Jimmy Smits singing just three words in the In the Heights opening number. “Good morning, Usnavi!” he croons, approaching the bodega register to purchase a lottery ticket alongside his pan caliente and café con leche. He's feeling lucky. After all, his daughter Nina flew in at 3 a.m. last night from Stanford.

www.townandcountrymag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Alda
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Washington Heights#Nypd Bluer#Warner Brothers#Twitter#T C#Blm#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesava360.com

Jimmy Smits Recalls Lin-Manuel Miranda 'Sobbing' Filming Climatic 'In the Heights' Scene | PEOPLE

Jimmy Smits stars as Kevin Rosario in In the Heights, now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Subscribe to People ►► http://bit.ly/SubscribetoPeople. #InTheHeights #JimmySmits #LinManuelMiranda #PEOPLE. Catch up on the latest celebrity news, top stories and more:. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wQfUfqL8Ms&list=PLzS8B57pacxwyLPuFYvWxzqvoRrBc4GqA. PEOPLE goes behind-the-scenes with our cover stars for exclusive stories and...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Opposed His Casting For ‘In The Heights’

From Broadway to Hollywood, Lin-Manuel Miranda has captured our hearts. With his upcoming film “In The Heights” set to debut this week, you’d think he’d be excited about his role. But in the above interview with “Good Morning America,” Miranda reveals he originally did not intend to appear in the film.
Beauty & Fashionnowhabersham.com

In The Heights

Based on the hit Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In The Heights soars as a dynamic musical filled with memorable songs and breathtaking musical numbers and as a story with characters who celebrate the diversity of their Latin-American culture in the most exhilarating way. The movie takes place in Washington...
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Q&A: Jimmy Smits Figured Out He Can Carry a Tune, and More

NEW YORK (AP) — He hadn't been in a musical since his high school years, but when Jimmy Smits saw the opportunity to play Kevin Rosario in the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” he was happy to check that off his artistic bucket list. “Of course it’s something that...
MoviesPopculture

'In the Heights' Actress Olga Merediz Details 'Groundbreaking' Character Alongside Jimmy Smits (Exclusive)

As Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical adaptation of the Quiara Alegría Hudes book, In the Heights, jumps into theaters this week, fans anxiously await the highly-anticipated summer blockbuster from director Jon M. Chu. Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace, the 2005 stage musical of the same name tells the story of a bodega owner at odds with which direction he wants to take his future backdropped to stories of friendship and family turning in unexpected directions. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, cast members, including Hawkins, Barrera, Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Gregory Diaz IV, opened up about why they chose to join the musical project while expressing their excitement over the world finally seeing their hard work.
MoviesEW.com

Jimmy Smits submitted an NYPD Blue singing scene to prove his musical chops for In the Heights role

NYPD Blue wasn't exactly known for being a musical. But Jimmy Smits was well aware that if he wanted a role in Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie adaptation of In the Heights, he had to prove his musical chops. So the actor went searching through his own career highlights to find clips that demonstrated his vocal abilities - and yes, that included using the gritty cop drama as an example of his talents.
CelebritiesDetroit News

Lin-Manuel Miranda to launch book 'In the Heights: Finding Home'

Actor Anthony Ramos was one of the reasons New York Times best-selling author Jeremy McCarter was excited about co-writing “In the Heights: Finding Home.”. “I love watching him become a huge, huge star,” said McCarter, of Chicago, in an email. “The chapter about him in (‘Hamilton: The Revolution,’ which McCarter co-wrote) – about growing up in the projects in Bushwick (in Brooklyn, New York), about President Obama singling him out for praise – was one of my favorite stories to tell. Getting to continue his story here was a big attraction of the project.”
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Jimmy Smits on In the Heights, Immigrant Stories and That Time He Did Karaoke With Gregory Peck and Sidney Poitier

Jimmy Smits is known for playing gritty detectives and inspiring politicians in hit TV series like NYPD Blue, LA Law, and The West Wing. He is not known for his work in musicals. But the 65-year old was a fan of In The Heights—”I saw it off-Broadway,” he says—and so he pitched himself to director Jon Chu for the role of Puerto Rican cab company owner Kevin Rosario by putting together a reel of himself singing in NYPD Blue and The West Wing.
New York City, NYColumbian

Smits figured he could carry a tune for ‘Heights’

NEW YORK — He hadn’t been in a musical since his high school years, but when Jimmy Smits saw the opportunity to play Kevin Rosario in the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” he was happy to check that off his artistic bucket list. “Of course it’s something that you...
Celebritieswavepublication.com

Actor Jimmy Smits receives star on Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Emmy-winning actor Jimmy Smits was unveiled June 2 in a virtual ceremony, two days before the premiere of his latest film, “In The Heights.”. “This is pretty mind-blowing stuff because it carries a permanence that is humbling,” Smits said....
Evanston, ILDaily Northwestern

Reaching New Heights: Bookends and Beginnings participates in virtual launch of “In the Heights: Finding Home”

After a 20-year journey from page to screen and back again, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut musical “In the Heights” was celebrated Tuesday night with a virtual launch of companion book “In the Heights: Finding Home.”. The event, moderated by actor, director and producer America Ferrera, featured co-author Jeremy McCarter, playwright Quiara...
MoviesEmpire

Empire Podcast #469 Part Two: Jimmy Smits, Adam Wingard

In the second half of this week's genuinely bumper-sized, jam-packed Empire Podcast, the great Jimmy Smits jumps onto SquadCast with Ben Travis and Chris Hewitt, talking to them about his role in Jon M. Chu's adaptation of In The Heights, his New York heritage, and his skill with a lightsaber. Which you may even be able to hear. And, with Godzilla Vs Kong hitting DVD, Blu-ray and 4K this week, we bring you the opening ten minutes of our spoiler special chat with the film's director, Adam Wingard.
MoviesHollywood News

‘In the Heights’ Review: Dir. Jon M. Chu (2021)

Based on the stage play created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights follows a community of Latin Americans as they struggle through a summer of high temperatures and blackouts. The film opens with Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) telling a group of children about a place he used to know called Washington Heights, a borough of New York. As he begins to tell his story we are whisked back in time, and after joining a younger version of Usnavi, we follow him on his journey to achieve his él sueñito (little dream) of reclaiming his father’s old bar in the Dominican Republic. Along the way we learn about several other él sueñitos of other residents, all told through the medium of song.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

How Renee Elise Goldsberry Embraced Her Inner Diva for ‘Girls5Eva’

This story about Renée Elise Goldsberry first appeared in the Comedy & Drama Series issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Renée Elise Goldsberry’s character, Wickie, has one hell of an entrance in the first episode of the Peacock series “Girls5eva.” Her bandmates in the ’90s girl group of the same name are backstage at Jimmy Fallon’s show, where their long-defunct career has gotten an unexpected boost from a young rapper who sampled their biggest hit and wants them to perform live behind him on the telecast. Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Summer (Busy Philipps) and Gloria (Paula Pell) are waiting, but mega-diva Wickie is nowhere in sight — until she suddenly sweeps down the hallway, a bright red scarf improbably stretched out behind her as if she’s walking into an invisible wind machine.