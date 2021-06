Chanel West Coast is accomplishing some amazing things in her entertainment career these days, but her trajectory was left muddied after her mysterious split from Young Money. After being personally introduced to the crew by Lil Wayne, the Ridiculousness star stayed with Young Money under a management deal for a bit before parting ways from the label. For years, it has been rumored that Nicki Minaj didn't want her involved with the business, which CWC confirmed during a 2019 interview. During her latest sit-down conversation with Shirley Ju for Shirley's Temple, Chanel briefly spoke about what happened, affirming that Nicki was indeed the reason behind her leaving Young Money.