Martin Perez had his best day in a Red Sox uniform last Thursday as he dominated the Astros to lead a big win in Houston. His bid for an encore came up woefully short. Five days after silencing the Astros over 7.2 shutout innings, Perez found himself facing them again at Fenway Park. This time, it went poorly very quickly. The left-hander lasted just two innings and gave up six runs — including a five-spot in the second — as the Red Sox dropped the first of their three-game set with a 7-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night, snapping their five-game winning streak.