Mbappe admits being 'affected' by Giroud 'public' complaints

While West Ham's last Europa League home game felt like a full-blown festival, Thursday evening's fixture looked set to be the house party on a night when the best people had made other plans. Of course, there was the keen group gathered in the corner – on this occasion, Genk's travelling supporters – undeterred by the outdated playlist and underwhelming snack choice, but the most engaging attendees had stayed home. That was, until they walked in the door just in time to inject life into the party and rescue the evening.For just minutes before West Ham's group-stage hosting of Belgian...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO