Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Jury awards $500,000 to woman over sexual abuse by pastor

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury has awarded $500,000 to a woman who sued her former pastor, alleging that he had sexually abused her for years, starting when she was 15 years old.

Jurors in Columbus found Wednesday that Lewis Clemons, who led the Faith Unlimited Ministries and Kingdom Awareness Ministries churches, must pay Lequita Jackson, The Ledger-Enquirer reported.

Victims should not be ashamed to come forward, said Jackson, whose suit said he pushed her into a sexual relationship lasting from 2002 to about 2009.

“We’re not the ones who should be hiding in the shadows,” she said Thursday. “The predators are the ones who should be hiding in the shadows.”

Jackson filed the suit four years ago. She said she revealed the relationship after learning Clemons had pressured other women into similar affairs.

“Lequita’s goal from the very beginning was to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said her attorney, Jeb Butler.

He said Jackson was among four women who testified against Clemons, who was not represented by an attorney in the civil trial before Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins.

Jackson alleged Clemons made advances after she went to him to complain about a church music director’s inappropriate sexual contact.

From age 15 until she turned 23, she and Clemons had sex multiple times in various locations, including motel rooms, cars, the church office, the pulpit and a bedroom belonging to Clemons’ daughter, Butler said.

Jackson and other women testified that Clemons perpetuated a practice he called “body anointing,” in which he would have them strip to their underwear or completely nude and rub oil on them as he preached or recited scripture.

“He would tell them it would ‘seal in the holy spirit,’” Butler said. Clemons at one point claimed it cured a woman’s breast cancer, he added.

When Jackson tried to end the relationship, Clemons “re-initiated it using coercion, persuasion, and by falsely claiming the Bible justified his actions,” said the lawsuit filed June 16, 2017.

Butler, now 34, said she lost a lot after suing Clemons, but it was worth the sacrifice.

When she left the church, “I lost a family that I had for years.” She lost other friends, too, she said: “It helped me sort through who my friends were.”

Clemons could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Butler said he doubts that his client will ever get the money the jury awarded her.

“I don’t think Lewis Clemons has half a million dollars,” Jeb Butler said. “I don’t think we’ll collect a dime.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Pastor#Breast Cancer#Church Music#Ap#The Ledger Enquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
Related
Wilmington, DEPosted by
The Associated Press

AG: 14 indicted on more than 120 charges linked to gang

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Fourteen alleged members of a Wilmington-area gang have been indicted on more than 120 criminal charges, including murder, after a six-month investigation involving federal, state and local agencies, Delaware’s attorney general announced Monday. Members of the gang identified as NorthPak are accused of dozens of crimes...
Camden County, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Coastal Georgia county warns of fentanyl after 8 overdoses

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia county is raising the alarm about fentanyl after eight people were found unconscious from apparent overdoses in one day. WTLV-TV reports at least one Camden County resident died after being taken to a hospital from an apparent overdose. At each of the eight calls on Friday, rescuers had to resuscitate the victim or administer naloxone, an anti-overdose medication. In each case, investigators believe the person took drugs that included fentanyl, a super-strong opioid.
Pendleton, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon, sheriff’s officials said. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said the chimpanzee, who had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton, started attacking Brogoitti’s daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, The Tri-City Herald reported.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

New Mexico city on pace to smash homicide record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque detectives on Monday were investigating the city’s latest string of deaths — three more cases that could push New Mexico’s largest city closer to smashing a previous homicide record. Police Chief Harold Medina was scheduled to host a virtual town hall on social media Monday...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Report: DOJ officials likely didn’t create hostile workplace

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three high-level state Justice Department administrators likely didn’t contribute to a hostile workplace environment, according to newly released department records. Attorney General Josh Kaul asked two University of Wisconsin System attorneys to look into allegations against Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson, Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator...