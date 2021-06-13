Cancel
Reno, NV

Money that escaped, injured 4 may not be returned to owner

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Records show a pet monkey that escaped from its home in Reno last month and injured four people might not be returned to its owner.

Gebbe, a pigtailed macaque, was captured after injuring four neighbors and was placed under a 10-day quarantine. Authorities say Gebbe didn’t show any symptoms of rabies.

Neighbor Gene Navarroza said his daughter and mother both bitten and scratched by Gebbe and have received rabies shots.

They are awaiting bloodwork results in case the monkey carries any diseases. Navarroza doesn’t want the monkey to return to the neighborhood.

Brenda O’Mealia, the victims’ attorney, said Gebbe also bit two other children in the neighborhood.

A county inspection officer told the monkey’s owner that her exotic pet permit for Gebbe could be revoked because the monkey injured neighbors.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal citation against the owner for having an unrestrained animal.

The monkey also escaped in 2015.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

