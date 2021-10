Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna may only be five years old, but she's already quite the perfectionist. Her mom shared videos of Luna learning to read on Instagram, and it's just the cutest, but the caption will break your heart just a little. "Luna has been so hard on herself for not being able to read yet," Teigen wrote. "She just learned to read these bob books and she is SO PROUD of herself - she keeps having people film her ... we are so proud and happy for her!!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO