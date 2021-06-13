Cancel
Pastor seeks understanding with vandal, not prosecution

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The pastor of a vandalized Georgia church said he doesn’t want to seek criminal charges, but instead seeks to reach out to the person who graffitied the church’s buildings.

“My concern was not about the building. It was about the person,” Will Dyer told WJBF-TV on Tuesday after finding “God is dead” and “Christians are the problem” spray-painted on church walls

“I know you probably won’t read this post, but if you do, I would love to meet you. I would love to hear your story and share a meal at the table,” Dyer wrote on Facebook. “If you sit down at a table and you share a meal with someone, you might not emerge agreeing on everything, but it’s hard to hate someone that you share a meal with.”

The pastor wants to use the incident to spread his message.

“I had no idea it would go viral, but I thought, ‘What would I want to say to the person who did this,’ Dyer said.

He said the church “will absolutely not press charges.”

“That is not something we are interested in,” Dyer said.

