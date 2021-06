Take a Drink: every time someone dies. Do a Shot: for every mention of heat. Do a Shot: during any scene with an elevator. Take a Drink: for those dead eyes. In 1980’s Russia a strange sound is heard in the deepest borehole in the world. Anya, a research scientist, is tasked with going on an expedition down to the research facility to see what is down there. What they discover could destroy humanity if it makes its way to the surface. This is one of the many new films hitting Shudder. Shudder is quickly becoming a major player in the streaming industry, but keeping things small and independent.