Boris Johnson: G7 leaders were cooperative and energetic

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has been setting out what has been agreed by the leaders of the word's richest nations during the G7 summit. He said: "I don't think I could have asked for a more cooperative or energetic spirt from our friends."

News Break
Boris Johnson “lies” to parliament and goes viral

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister from the United Kingdom was the protagonist of various reactions on social networks, after a video of a user debunking numerous false claims became viral, achieving more than 10 million views. The video was made in August by lawyer and filmmaker Peter Stefanovic who compiled...
U.K.BBC

G7: Boris Johnson on Northern Ireland Protocol and trade

Protecting trade flows east-west and north-south across the island of Ireland is "easily doable", the UK PM has said. Speaking ahead of the G7 in Cornwall, Boris Johnson said a "solution" would protect the Northern Ireland peace process, but also guarantee the "economic and territorial integrity of the whole United Kingdom".
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Blushing bridegroom Boris Johnson is not wedded to reality

Don’t mention the sausage war! With Brexit a no-go zone despite the recent escalation in tension between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, Labour’s official position on the subject appears to be not to have one. Hoping that the cold-cut war would somehow resolve itself and disappear, Keir Starmer chose to go in on the much safer ground of education at prime minister’s questions. Though not before first congratulating Boris Johnson on having recently got married.
Politicsthegirlsun.com

EU revenge as Brussels plots G7 summit to gang up on Boris Johnson over Brexit agreement

US President Joe Biden will travel to Cornwall this week for the G7 summit, which takes place between June 11 and 13. The EU is said to be hoping his arrival will help them gang up on Mr Johnson over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. It comes amid growing frustration in Brussels with several leaders accusing Mr Johnson of “taking them for fools”.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Queen hosts leaders as Boris Johnson accused of ‘empty promise’ over aid plea

Boris Johnson has been accused of an “empty promise” after urging the G7 to get the world’s poorest children into school – despite slashing aid funding for education by 40 per cent.The prime minister came under fire after he said it was “a source of international shame” that youngsters “bursting with potential” are denied lessons, simply because they are girls or deprived.He announced £430m for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and urged fellow world leaders to match the UK’s commitment to “get more girls into the classroom”.But aid groups protested that the cash was all but cancelled out...
Sportsomahanews.net

Boris Johnson criticises ECB

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): Boris Johnson, United Kingdom Prime Minister on Monday rallied behind Sports Minister Olivier Dowden in criticisng England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for suspending pacer Ollie Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days. Earlier in...
Politicsinews.co.uk

The foreign aid budget rebellion has already damaged Boris Johnson coming on the eve of the G7 summit

There is likely to be a heavy sigh of relief from No10 if, as is expected, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle decides to block a vote on UK foreign aid spending. Boris Johnson was facing a humiliating defeat in the chamber on Monday as dozens of Tory MPs were preparing to rebel against the Government over its decision to slash overseas aid funding from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent.
U.K.Light Reading

Boris Johnson is shafting the GSMA

Few would have been more disappointed by the UK's latest traffic-light system for international travel than the GSM Association (GSMA). As the organizer of the Barcelona-based Mobile World Congress (MWC), it must have prayed for Spain's inclusion on the pathetically short "green" list. Showing the sort of generous approach to civil liberties normally associated with former communist states, the British government permits travel to the 11 named places – which include such popular, accessible destinations as the South Sandwich Islands and Tristan da Cunha – and will not fine or jail you on your return. Alas, Spain is "amber," along with just about anywhere you might want to go.
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson: 'Roadmap was always cautious but irreversible'

Boris Johnson: 'Roadmap was always cautious but irreversible'. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there will be “cautious but irreversible” lifting of restrictions in England amid concern over rising cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19. An announcement of the next steps on the government's "roadmap" is due on Monday. But...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s plea for G7 to educate world’s poorest children branded an ‘empty promise’ after 40% aid cut

Boris Johnson has been accused of an “empty promise” after urging the G7 to get the world’s poorest children into school – despite slashing aid funding for education by 40 per cent.The prime minister came under fire after he said it was “a source of international shame” that youngsters “bursting with potential” are denied lessons, simply because they are girls or deprived.He announced £430m for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and urged fellow world leaders to match the UK’s commitment to “get more girls into the classroom”.But aid groups protested that the cash was all but cancelled out by...
U.K.Palestine Chronicle

UK Labor Leader Urges Boris Johnson to Support Palestinian State at G7 Summit (VIDEO)

UK Labor leader Keir Starmer has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press for the recognition of a Palestinian state at this weekend’s G7 summit in Cornwall. During Prime Minister’s Questions today, Starmer used his final question to press Boris Johnson on supporting the establishment of sovereign Palestinian statehood, alongside a “safe and secure Israel”.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: An agenda for a global recovery

Nothing could provide more compelling or tragic proof of the necessity of global cooperation than the pandemic which has swept the world and claimed over 3.7 million lives. For the first time since the onset of this catastrophe, leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) will meet in person on Friday for a summit that I will chair in Cornwall in the United Kingdom. I have also invited the prime ministers of India and Australia and the presidents of South Korea and South Africa, allowing a broader gathering of fellow democracies and free societies.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EU chief tells Boris Johnson of ‘deep concern’ over Brexit deal ahead of G7 meeting

Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her "deep concern" on the implementation of post-Brexit agreements in a phone call to Boris Johnson.The EU Commission president discussed issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol with the prime minister ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall this week, Downing Street said. "We will discuss how to progress and ensure compliance in margins of G7," Ms Von der Leyen tweeted after the call on Tuesday night.Downing Street said Mr Johnson told the EU chief that the UK was "committed to finding practical solutions that protect the aims of the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement...
IndustryOne Green Planet

Disease Experts Push Boris Johnson on Fur Ban Ahead of G7 Summit

Infectious disease experts have signed an open letter to Boris Johnson emphasizing the connection between fur farming and pandemic disease risk. The letter comes ahead of the G7 Summit, taking place soon in the UK. Activists are calling on the government to ban fur sales and imports after the government announced an open call for evidence and information on the practice.
POTUSWashington Post

The gulf between Boris Johnson and Joe Biden

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Boris Johnson doesn’t like the phrase “special relationship.” In a recent feature in the Atlantic, an aide...