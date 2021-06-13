Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Claudia Greene defies the odds with Mayhem Entertainment

By @ROMEOINTERNATIONAL1
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8hdG_0aT14LVS00
Photo courtesy of Claudia Greene

Claudia Greene is the CEO and founder of Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations based in Los Angeles. In the early ’90s, she and her family escaped Sierra Leone when civil war broke out in the country. In the United States, the family resettled in Minnesota, with hopes of a better future. Despite English being her second language, Greene graduated at the top of her class from the University of Miami with a double degree in film and communications. In 2010, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a master’s degree in writing and producing for television at Loyola Marymount University.

Rolling out spoke with Greene regarding her business and its future.

How did you become an entertainment publicist?

I fell into PR, while I [working as] a journalist right after grad school. In 2010, I moved to Los Angeles to get my master’s degree while I was working as a writer for “Entertainment Tonight,” “The Insider,” “TMZ,” and “TooFab.” It was at “TMZ” where I learned about the world of PR. Even though I had little to no prior knowledge of the PR industry, I still had a solid background in writing. I began my publicity career as a junior publicist working at a very small PR firm. While working at this firm, I [gained] experience and knowledge of pitching, organizing an event, and handling red carpet events. After some time there, I decided to leave and start my own firm.

As the founder of your own public relations company, how would you describe your personal brand and your company’s brand?

I would describe my personal brand as young, creative, multi-layered, and hardworking. I wear many hats in my career. I am not only a publicist. I am also a mother, a fixer, and a nurturer. I bring a lot of that personality into my career and my company. This is why many of my clients find me very relatable. I like to listen to them so they know I value them. I also manage some of my clients as well. Whenever there is a crisis, I look into fixing problems and coming up with strategic solutions.

What separates you from others in your field?

I like to focus on the quality of my clients and not quantity. I strive to make sure my team and I do not neglect our clientele, so they in turn feel like we are properly representing them in the manner they like. Our firm gets a lot of client requests daily, but I like to take on clients who fit our brand and the demographic I look for.

What’s next for Claudia Greene and Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations?

Before Mayhem Entertainment PR’s 10th anniversary I want my company to have over 100 hundred clients with offices open in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami. I would like to get back into screenwriting for TV and film, launch my own production company and become the executive producer of my own sitcom or drama.

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Tonight#Sierra Leone#The University Of Miami#Pr#Mayhem Entertainment Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

Janet Hubert to star alongside Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony in new film

Veteran actress Janet Hubert, who’ll always be remembered as Aunt Viv from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” is making a huge comeback this year. Hubert has been cast in the upcoming Netflix film “The Perfect Find,” which also will star Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, La La Anthony and Aisha Hinds. As previously reported, Hubert was added to the cast of the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.
TV SeriesHenry County Daily Herald

Why the TV industry needs more voices like Claudia Lyon

As a college student, Claudia Lyon didn't know what a casting director was, let alone that one day she would be the head of casting at one of the largest networks in the country. Lyon grew up in New York, navigating her childhood in a family with roots in Guatemala,...
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Entertainment

Harry Styles Announces 2020 World Tour ‘Love on Tour’ Coming to MGM Grand... Harry Styles has announced a 2020 world tour, ‘Love On Tour,’ in support of his upcoming album Fine Line. The extensive run of shows will make a Las Vegas stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, Sept....
Cleveland, OHgeneralaviationnews.com

Defying the odds

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) will launch its first virtual exhibit June 30, 2021, with a special program. The exhibit, “Defying the Odds: Exploring the Impact of Women and Aviation in the First Half of the 20th Century,” shines a light on lesser known pioneers and trailblazing women, according to officials with the museum, which is located inside the Burke Lakefront Airport (KBKL) terminal building in Cleveland, Ohio. The museum reopened in March 2021 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

Shania Twain posted a sweet snapshot on Monday paying tribute to Lionel Richie on his birthday. "Happy Birthday @lionelrichie" the country superstar captioned the throwback, which shows the two of them sitting in a bedroom with recording equipment behind them. "You have my endless love!!" WATCH: Shania Twain rocks a...
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
rolling out

T-Pain was depressed for years after Usher criticized his music (video)

T-Pain said he slipped into a prolonged depression after fellow singer Usher ambushed him one day with the opinion that he destroyed music with his use of Auto-Tune. The 35-year-old rapper and singer, who was born Faheem Rasheed Najmin in Tallahassee, Florida, said his depression lasted for four years after Usher knocked him upside the head with his blunt assessment of how T-Pain allegedly wrecked music.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

Creative Yamil Little shares how Uber allows him time to be his artistic best

As the co-founder and creative force behind The Elements of HipHopolis comic book — a series that is actively creating a hip-hop universe similar to Marvel and DC Comics — Yamil Little needs as much free time as he can muster. Responsible for the character and storyline development of the budding series, Uber allows Little to work at his leisure for as long or short as he prefers. The Art Institute of Atlanta graduate took some time out of his schedule to discuss how he manages his daily operation as a thriving entrepreneur during a recent interview.
Celebritieswttspod.com

Is Claudia Salas Single? Who’s Her Boyfriend?

Some have wondered if the Elite actress, Claudia Salas has children, and in we tell you the answer. Claudia Salas is one of the most important elite actresses, the famous one who gives life to Rebeka has proven to be irreverent, brave, and very loyal, so she immediately connected with the public.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced that he was going outside to wait for us and – screaming, snarling, raising his fists – stared at us through the window. Was I surprised that a muscular guy in his 30s was threatening to punch out two grandparents? The woman behind the checkout counter wasn’t. She said, “Stuff like this happens every few days.” In fact, not long before, in another supermarket, another city, an elderly man raged and shouted at me, claiming that I was standing too close, and the cashier said, “He comes in here and does this all the time.”
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Def Jam paid for DMX’s funeral

DMX‘s record company paid for his funeral. The rapper and actor tragically died in April at the age of 50, a week after he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, and it’s been revealed that Def Jam Recordings footed a bill of more than $35,000 to cover the costs of his memorial service.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
rolling out

Book of the Week: ‘Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir’ by Akwaeke Emezi

In three critically acclaimed novels, Akwaeke Emezi has introduced readers to a landscape marked by familial tensions, Igbo belief systems, and a boundless search for what it means to be free. Now, in this extraordinary memoir, the bestselling author of The Death of Vivek Oji reveals the harrowing yet resolute truths of their own life. Through candid, intimate correspondence with friends, lovers, and family, Emezi traces the unfolding of a self and the unforgettable journey of a creative spirit stepping into power in the human world. Their story weaves through transformative decisions about their gender and body, their precipitous path to success as a writer, and the turmoil of relationships on an emotional, romantic, and spiritual plane, culminating in a book that is as tender as it is brutal.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Cruel people’: Bystanders slammed for laughing, filming street vendors as they clean up vandalized hotdog cart

A viral video on TikTok shows people seemingly laughing at two Hollywood street vendors as they clean up around their hotdog cart after it was vandalized. There have been several reported attacks against Hispanic street vendors, specifically in Los Angeles, recently. Singer Krystall Poppin reportedly captured the unfortunate incident in...