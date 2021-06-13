Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Kodak Black gets day named for him in Florida

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOOez_0aT14Jk000
Kodak Black at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago. (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Kodak Black turned 24 on June 11 and Broward County, Florida, celebrated the occasion by naming the day for him. Commissioner Dale Holness declared June 11 Kodak Black Day as the Pompano Beach, Florida native was awarded for his charitable works and endeavors in the field of music. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was presented with the award during a charity basketball game in Coral Springs, Florida. Prior to the proclamation, Kodak attended the charity basketball game that raised $5,000 to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter.

“Thanks to Dale Holness @lawronin @iamfranckypierrepaul This Means More To Me Than Going Gold Or Platinum 💙❤️ Every Year June 11th We Gone Have A Good Time And Do Something Special Within Our Community 🦅🦅🦅,” Kodak Black posted on IG about the honor.

Black also dropped a 4-track EP on his birthday called Happy Birthday Kodak which features collaborations with Jacquees, Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez. The project also includes the new single “Feelin’ Peachy” which he recently dropped a video for as well.

To celebrate his birthday, the newly pardoned rapper also purchased a customized Kobe Bryant-inspired Tesla Truck and decided to cop his fellow rapper Cardi B a diamond bracelet. The two bonded ever since she borrowed his famous “No Flockin” and transformed it into her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” The bracelet is studded with diamonds and spells out Cardi B’s daughter’s name, Kulture. Another portion of the bracelet spells out Cardiyak, which blends both their names.

“Cardi B I Hope You Like Yo Bracelet #CardiYak @iamcardib ❤️ #FeelinPeachy ⚔️ @shynejewelers,” the Florida rapper posted.

Check out Kodak Black receiving his flowers on the following page as well as his gift to Cardi B and his new video “Feelin’ Peachy.”

View All 20 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Keed
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Cardi B
Person
Kodak Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kodak Black Day#Tunnel Vision#The Lippman Youth Shelter#Ig#Happy#Tesla Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
rolling out

Why Rick Ross cuts his own grass on Georgia estate

Rick Ross has garnered millions since his 2006 breakout single “Hustlin’ ” and his wealth continues to grow, but that doesn’t mean the Miami rapper won’t do his own chores. In a recent interview with Forbes, The Boss revealed that he still cuts his own grass (sometimes) on his 235-plus-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

A lesson for Black children

Walter Cronkite was as much a part of my childhood as Big Bird and Mr. Rogers. The evening news was a staple in our home. My parents listened to the broadcast while reading, setting the table for dinner, or making sure homework was getting done. For some reason, the casual manner with which my parents watched the news made me feel safe. It was as if whatever was going on in the world was trapped inside our television, and once the television was turned off, the world’s problems disappeared. I remember when that magic trick no longer worked.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Kodak Black Shows Off Diamond Bracelet He Purchased for Cardi B

Kodak Black rang in his 24th birthday on a generous note. The Florida rapper took to Instagram on Friday to show off a custom diamond bracelet he purchased for Cardi B. The piece was created by Philadelphia-based Shyne Jewelers and featured a handful of iced-out charms, including one that was dedicated to Cardi’s daughter, Kulture; another that looked like a Birkin bag, and one that read “Cardikay.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Clermont Twins Call Out Kodak Black For Using Look-A-Likes In His Video

Kodak Blackrecently celebrated his 24th birthday, a momentous occasion filled with new luxury vehicles and some gift-giving of his own. He kicked off the celebrations with the Happy Birthday Kodak EP, a four-track project with appearances from Jacquees, Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez. Alongside the release of the...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Celebrates Birthday In Kobe Bryant-Inspired Tesla, Buys Cardi B Jewelry

It's Kodak Black's 24th birthday and fans have stormed social media with congratulatory messages. The Florida rapper has been a troubling year or two after facing an onslaught of charges from various cases, but now that his legal woes are behind him, Kodak is finally able to celebrate without care. To kick off his big day, the rapper deliveredHappy Birthday Kodak, a four-pack EP that features looks from Yo Gotti, Jacquees, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez.
Florida StateHipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Donates $5K To Florida Youth Shelter + Buys Cardi B Iced-Out Bracelet

Oakland Park, FL – Kodak Black was in a giving mood for his birthday on Friday (June 11). The rapper was honored with his own day in Broward County, Florida and during a ceremony at the Lippman Youth Shelter, he was greeted by Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness with a proclamation, honoring him for his work in the community. In turn, Kodak donated $5,000 to the shelter for a charity basketball game.
Broward County, FLcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Commissioner Dale Holness Proclaims Kodak Black Day in Broward County

Popular rapper Kodak Black was honored by Jamaican-born Commissioner Dale Holness for his charitable work in Broward County. On Friday, Holness declared June 11 Kodak Black Day. The Pompano Beach native was honored with the proclamation at a charity basketball tournament to coincide with Kodak Black’s 24th birthday. The event...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Stream Kodak Black’s ‘Happy Birthday Kodak’ EP

You can say what you want about Kodak outside of music right now – he’s made some horrible life decisions and recently avoided jail time for his sexual conduct case – but he has been keeping busy when it comes to music. Last month he put out Haitian Boy Kodak and today he’s followed it up with the release of a new EP.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shares His Last Conversation With XXXTentacion

Friday (June 18) marked the third anniversary of XXXTentacion's passing. The SoundCloud rap legend lost his life after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in Florida, being pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The rap community has been mourning his passing ever since, dedicating a series of tributes to him in the time since then.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Kodak Black “Gleerious”

Kodak Black is living glorious in the music video to his Happy Birthday Kodak EP’s opening track. Giving his thanks with a two-minute opening speech, Kodak celebrates life and kicks off his born day festivities at a hanger with a purple and yellow car and matching chopper and during his exotic getaway vacation. Accompanied with vintage photos, the clip ends with friends sending their blessings and wishes. Here’s to more life.
Broward County, FLcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Kodak Black Proclamation Forces A Change in Broward County Rules

Over the weekend, popular Haitian-American rapper and Pompano Beach native, Kodak Black was recognized by Commissioner Dale Holness for his philanthropic efforts in Broward County. The controversial rapper received a proclamation from Holness during a charity basketball game on June 11, but the move did not go over well with...
Florida StateComplex

Florida Couple Fined for Displaying Gay Pride Flag in Front Yard

A Florida couple was fined by a homeowner’s association for displaying a small gay pride flag in the front yard of their home. NBC Miami reports Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari of Oakland Park, Florida, received a citation from the The Eastland Cove Homeowners’ Association, ordering them to remove the flag by June 15 or face a fine of $50 per day.
Entertainmentboxden.com

Kodak Black New Look

This dude been in and out of prison since he came out. So since he colored his hair "He Lost" now?. He look they rebranding the Hawaiian Punch Guy for the Orange Flavor. On some rns, it made me happy seeing Kodak with his skin glowing and drug free..He his own man doe.
Florida Statejustrichest.com

20 Best and Worst Places To Live in Florida

Florida was known for its high crime rates in the past decades, but like most places in the United States, the state is getting safer in recent years. Even though South Florida seems to have had less crime, Jacksonville and Tampa equally experienced a decline in the crime rates. As such, the city law enforcement employees have applauded the trend, which is quite welcoming as the higher economic cost of crime negatively affects the city’s budget.