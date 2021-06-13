Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Early Intervention For Neurotoxicity Can Improve Outcomes With Cilta-Cel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

By Brielle Benyon
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Neurologic adverse effect associated with CAR T-cell therapies like ciltacabtagene autoleucel can be managed without long-term lasting effects, as long as they are caught and treated promptly in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Neurologic adverse effect (AEs) associated with CAR T-cell therapies like ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Cilta-cel or JNJ-68284528) can be...

www.onclive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Myeloma#Neurotoxicity#Refractory#Cartitude#Frcp#Multicohort Cartitude 2#Cilta Cel#Ecog#Bcma#Patient#Icans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Medical & Biotechonclive.com

Duvelisib Approved in Europe for Relapsed/Refractory CLL or Follicular Lymphoma

The European Medicines Agency has granted marketing authorization to duvelisib for single-agent use in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have previously received at least 2 therapies or those with follicular lymphoma whose disease is refractory to at least 2 previous systemic therapies. The European Medicines Agency has granted...
CancerMonthly Prescribing Reference

Combination Therapy Shows Promise in Patients With Ultra High-Risk Multiple Myeloma, PCL

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of MPR‘s conference coverage. A daratumumab, cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (Dara-CVRd) induction combination with augmented high-dose melphalan (HDMEL) and bortezomib-augmented autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) shows a high response rate among patients with ultra high-risk, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) or plasma cell leukemia (PCL), according to research presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Early Promise Observed With Lisaftoclax in Relapsed/Refractory CLL and Other Hematologic Malignancies

Lisaftoclax, a novel BCL-2 inhibitor, has demonstrated encouraging responses with acceptable safety in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma, and other hematologic cancers who were treated in first-in-human phase 1 trial. Lisaftoclax (APG-2575), a novel BCL-2 inhibitor, has demonstrated encouraging responses with acceptable safety in patients with...
Canceronclive.com

Subcutaneous Elranatamab Elicits Encouraging Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

The BCMA-targeting humanized bispecific monoclonal antibody elranatamab elicited high response rates when subcutaneously delivered at higher doses in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The BCMA-targeting humanized bispecific monoclonal antibody elranatamab (PF-06863135) elicited high response rates when subcutaneously delivered at higher doses in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to data...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Adding Nivolumab to Chemotherapy Improves Outcomes in Resectable NSCLC

The addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved pathological complete response rates and showed a greater depth of pathological response compared with chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved pathological complete response (pCR) rates and...
Canceronclive.com

KCd Consolidation Noninferior to ASCT in Transplant-Eligible, Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Carfilzomib consolidation with cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone conferred noninferior results compared to upfront autologous stem cell transplantation in newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible patients with multiple myeloma. Carfilzomib (Kyprolis) consolidation with cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (KCd) conferred noninferior results compared to upfront autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) in newly diagnosed, transplant-eligible (NDTE) patients with...
Cancertargetedonc.com

CAR T Cells Show Encouraging Early Responses in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell NHL

A second-generation 4chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell agent has induced responses in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma treated in a phase 1 study. The second-generation 4-1BB bi-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, C-CAR039, administered as treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), demonstrated improvement in response...
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Pimitespib Shows Significant PFS Improvement in Advanced Refractory GIST

Pimitespib, a heat shock protein 90 inhibitor doubled the progression-free survival and prolonged the overall survival compared with placebo in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor that is refractory to imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib, according to results from the phase 3 CHAPTER-GIST-301 trial. Pimitespib, a heat shock protein 90 (HSP90)...
Canceroncolink.org

Role of Radiation Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (also called myeloma) is a cancer that affects the plasma cells, which are found in the blood. In myeloma, the plasma cells grow out of control and overcrowd the bone marrow where blood cells are made. This prevents the normal production of other blood cells and keeps the immune system from working well. Myeloma cells can also affect cells that help keep bones strong, causing weakened bones, bone pain, bone fractures (breaks in the bone), and spinal cord compression (bones in the spine pressing on the spinal cord).
Healthonclive.com

C-CAR039 Demonstrates Promising Efficacy, Safety in Relapsed/Refractory B-NHL

The second-generation 4-1BB bi-specific CAR T-cell therapy C-CAR039 improved response rates and showed favorable safety in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The second-generation 4-1BB bi-specific CAR T-cell therapy C-CAR039 improved response rates and showed favorable safety in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), according to phase 1 data...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Management Strategy Helps to Mitigate Neurotoxicity Concerns With Cilta-Cel in Multiple Myeloma

The frequency of neurologic toxicities from ciltacabtagene autoleucel can be reduced with management strategies for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with the chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, findings from CARTITUDE-2 show. The frequency of neurologic toxicities from ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; JNJ-68284528) can be reduced with management strategies...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Cilta-cel Improved Responses and Survival Over SOC Regimens in Triple-Class Exposed Multiple Myeloma

The standard of care cohort comprised of patients across 3 global trials acted as a comparator for treatment with cilta-cel in patients with triple-class exposed multiple myeloma. The comparative efficacy of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) to treat patients with triple-class exposed relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in the CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) was significantly...
Cancerajmc.com

Clinical Trial Results Need to Be Supplemented With Real-World Data in Multiple Myeloma

The populations represented in randomized controlled trials often do not match the populations being treated in the real world due to eligibility criteria, which can be challenging when translating those results to real-world decisions, explained speakers during a session at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress. Randomized controlled trials...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Cilta-cel Yields Survival Benefit vs Standard Treatment in Triple–Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel demonstrated efficacious responses and significant improvements in survival over standard of care in triple class–relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (JNJ-68284528; cilta-cel) demonstrated efficacious responses and significant improvements in survival over standard of care in triple class–relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to the results of the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial...
Canceronclive.com

ALLO-501A With ALLO-647 Lymphodepletion Shows Early Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Treatment with the allogeneic CAR T-cell product ALLO-501A elicited encouraging signals of clinical activity when used with ALLO-647 lymphodepletion in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma who did not previously receive autologous CAR T-cell therapy. Treatment with the allogeneic CAR T-cell product ALLO-501A elicited encouraging signals of clinical activity when...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Ola Landgren, MD, PhD, on Frontline Standards With Daratumumab for Multiple Myeloma at EHA 2021

CancerNetwork® sat down with Ola Landgren, MD, PhD, at the 2021 EHA Congress to talk about his presentation on first-line standard of care for multiple myeloma. At the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, CancerNetwork® spoke with Ola Landgren, MD, PhD, about his presentation on treating patients with multiple myeloma, the importance of minimal residual disease (MRD), and emerging trends in the space.
Canceronclive.com

Zanubrutinib Demonstrates Impressive Responses in Relapsed/Refractory CLL

Zanubrutinib continued to induce deep responses with acceptable tolerability in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, including those with high-risk cytogenetics. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) continued to induce deep responses with acceptable tolerability in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), including those with high-risk cytogenetics, according to long-term data from the...
Cancercuretoday.com

Novel Injectable Drug Shows Promise in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

Treatment with an investigational drug induced high response rates in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Higher doses of PF-06863135 (elranatamab), a novel drug being evaluated for the treatment of multiple myeloma, showed promising results in patients with relapsed/refractory disease, according to early study findings. “We recently reported on...