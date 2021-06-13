Early Intervention For Neurotoxicity Can Improve Outcomes With Cilta-Cel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (also called myeloma) is a cancer that affects the plasma cells, which are found in the blood. In myeloma, the plasma cells grow out of control and overcrowd the bone marrow where blood cells are made. This prevents the normal production of other blood cells and keeps the immune system from working well. Myeloma cells can also affect cells that help keep bones strong, causing weakened bones, bone pain, bone fractures (breaks in the bone), and spinal cord compression (bones in the spine pressing on the spinal cord).