Sweeping the floors is a chore that has to be done. And it’s a chore that can stress you out too. We’ve all noticed how hard it is to get that last line of dirt onto the dustpan when we are sweeping our floors. One woman shared a hack on TikTok that makes it easier to sweep all the dirt from the floor. She suggests getting a paper towel and wetting one end of it. Lay it down on the floor and sweep the remaining dirt onto to it. It makes is so much easier and simpler than trying over and over again to get the leftover dirt on that dustpan. But some people who saw the video that has now gone viral, accused the woman of wasting paper towels.