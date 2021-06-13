Artist Animates Traditional Japanese Folding Screen With Samurai Warriors

Few days after the pandemic divinely revealed its eager face; this musical piece was crafted and composed by François X during a moody evening in March 2020. As an avid fan of SF and constantly inspired by the eerie soundtracks you typically hear in those movies, creative geniuses like Vangelis, Hans Zimmer, Marc Streitenfeld or the synth hero Mike Dean, have delivered a profound impact on François’s feelings towards music composition and conducted him to produce this instrumental track as a passionate ode to his musical mentors. Popularly known for his 4/4 instrumental tracks, the global shutdown provided François X with social peace and precious time to dive into inner emotions and inevitably generate something unusual for him: a cinematic soundtrack. This musical piece is not that far from what people are expecting from him, as the inspiration draws from the irresistible fascination towards the emotional intensity of what nightlife has to offer: mild euphoria, social freedom and pensive melancholy; held together by a cinematic and blurry atmosphere.

