Artist Animates Traditional Japanese Folding Screen With Samurai Warriors

hypebeast.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleUsing digital modeling techniques. Japanese artist Yusuke Shigeta recently installed an animated folding screen at the Chubu Centrair International Airport in Central Japan. Using digital modelling techniques, Shigeta revamped the traditional home furnishing with a moving visual that...

