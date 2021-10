Chelsea vs Malmo: The defending Champions of the competition, Chelsea, will take on Malmö at Stamford Bridge with their home crowd backing them with loud chants and a blue wave all across the stadium. Chelsea had a bumpy last game but they certainly are doing well overall. They are currently leading the Premier League charts while also being seated second in Group H of the Champions League. Malmö on the other hand are laying low at the bottom with two losses off two games.

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO