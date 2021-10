Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted frustration after their 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea. Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game. Frank said, "It is difficult to believe we dominated Chelsea, particularly in the last 30 minutes, and they are very lucky. That is crazy. Four months ago, they won the Champions League and we got promoted through the play-offs. They dominated without creating anything in the first hour, and after we made changes we created chances. We kept them to five shots, five shots, I'm talking about Chelsea. That is impressive. I can't ask for more; if we play this game 10 times, we win nine."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO