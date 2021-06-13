Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington Nationals’ lineup for series finale with the San Francisco Giants

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough three games of the Washington Nationals’ four-game series with the San Francisco Giants this weekend, Davey Martinez’s club has scored three runs, in 1-0 and 2-1 losses, and a 2-0 win. The lack of scoring, the manager said last night, has some of his hitters pressing at the plate, and in his mind, Martinez said after their loss in the nightcap of Saturday’s twin bill in the nation’s capital, it led to a bad baserunning decision by Victor Robles.

www.federalbaseball.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Series Finale#The San Francisco Giants#Hbp#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBUSA Today

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (37-22) and Texas Rangers (23-38) begin a two-game series Tuesday with an 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Globe Life Field. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Alex Wood is the projected starting pitcher for...
MLBESPN

How did the San Francisco Giants become the best team in baseball?

KEVIN GAUSMAN saw his own reflection in the numbers; their stark, unsentimental truth contained a judgment, and a promise. Everything he knew about himself as a pitcher could be found inside them: strengths, flaws, anxieties. It was liberating, and maybe a little unsettling, for Gausman to realize the San Francisco Giants, making the case to Gausman that he should join their team back in 2019, seemed to have access to the deepest recesses of his mind.
MLBbettingpros.com

Giants and Nationals both look to get offenses going in their series finale

The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals have combined for just six runs through the first three games of their series, with neither team scoring more than two runs in any game. Both teams look for better offensive success in today's series finale. Betting Impact:. The Giants are -115 moneyline...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Nationals select contract of OF Gerardo Parra from Triple-A

The Washington Nationals selected the contract of outfielder Gerardo Parra on Sunday and optioned infielder Luis Garcia to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday night's game. Parra, 34, joins the Nationals after hitting .219 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 21 games with Triple-A Rochester. Parra spent the 2020 season with the Yomiuri Giants of the Japan Professional League.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Nats’ pitching, Max Scherzer & Stephen Strasburg + more...

Going into the first of two with the New York Mets yesterday, the Washington Nationals’ pitching staff, the club mentioned in their pregame notes, had “a 0.78 ERA (6 ER/69.0 IP) with 58 strikeouts, 15 walks, and a .176 opponents’ batting average [in] the [previous] eight games,” and, “according to the Elias Sports Bureau, this stretch of six earned runs in eight games [was] the best in Nationals’ history (2005-[present]), and [was] the best eight-game stretch in MLB this season.”
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kyle Schwarber belts three homers as Nationals jolt Mets

Kyle Schwarber continued his torrid stretch by belting three home runs to lift the Washington Nationals to a 5-2 victory over the visiting New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. Schwarber, who went deep twice in Washington's 6-2 win on Saturday night, has nine homers in his past 10 games and 18 on the season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey sitting Sunday for Giants

The San Francisco Giants did not list Buster Posey in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Posey will catch a breather Sunday while Curt Casali fills in behind home plate and bats eighth. Our models project Posey for 268 more plate appearances in 2021, with 10 home...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals take 3 of 4 from New York Mets; Kyle Schwarber three home runs; Parra Shark returns...

How did the Nationals react to the reaction to Gerardo Parra returning to Nationals Park?. “We started laughing,” manager Davey Martinez said. “It was funny, because I watched J-Hay [Josh Harrison] and Josh Bell, [Jordy] Mercer, all those guys that weren’t here and didn’t experience it all the time, and you should have saw their faces. I mean, they were laughing they were excited about it. I told them it’s pretty cool to see them all do the Baby Shark. I know J-Hay mentioned, he said ‘I’m sure my daughters are doing it right now wherever they’re at right now if they’re watching the game.’ So hey, like I said, the fans were into it, it was a lot of fun. What can I say about Parra, comes in and gets a huge pinch hit for us and gets us going that inning.”
MLBphilliesnation.com

Why the Phillies-Giants series won’t be on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies are set to visit Gabe Kapler and the first-place San Francisco Giants over Father’s Day weekend from June 18 to the 20th. None of those games will be on television. MLB and NBC announced Monday (via Awful Announcing) that the entire series will stream nationwide for free exclusively...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
San Francisco, CACNN

The San Francisco Giants wore Pride colors on the field in an MLB first

(CNN) — The San Francisco Giants marked the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month with a special, subtle new uniform. In their game Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the Giants wore cream jerseys embroidered with a Pride patch on the right sleeve and black caps with a rainbow version of their logo. They're the first team in Major League Baseball to wear Pride-specific uniforms, the team said in a news release.