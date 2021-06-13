Washington Nationals’ lineup for series finale with the San Francisco Giants
Through three games of the Washington Nationals’ four-game series with the San Francisco Giants this weekend, Davey Martinez’s club has scored three runs, in 1-0 and 2-1 losses, and a 2-0 win. The lack of scoring, the manager said last night, has some of his hitters pressing at the plate, and in his mind, Martinez said after their loss in the nightcap of Saturday’s twin bill in the nation’s capital, it led to a bad baserunning decision by Victor Robles.www.federalbaseball.com