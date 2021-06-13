ARMYs Are Losing It Over Jungkook Showing Off His Tattoos At Muster: Sowoozoo
To commemorate eight years of BTS, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook held a two-day fan meetup on June 13 and June 14 known as Muster: Sowoozoo. The event has already been full of iconic surprises, such as the group performing Suga’s solo single “Daechwita” together. But so far, one of the best parts of Muster: Sowoozoo has been seeing Jungkook proudly show off his tattoos for the first time during a performance, and ARMYs are living for it.www.elitedaily.com