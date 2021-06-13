ARMYs Are Losing It Over Jungkook Showing Off His Tattoos At Muster: Sowoozoo

At the end of BTS’s 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO concerts, fireworks flickered and crackled over Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium as the septet rode into the darkening sky. “We’re all shining / from one’s own room, from one’s own star,” the lyrics to “Mikrokosmos” read per Doolset Bangtan’s English translation. The annual celebration of BTS and ARMY — named this year for the Korean title of the Map of the Soul-era song — played with the fundamental spirit of what makes BTS, BTS. Beyond their many hard-earned, long-overdue accolades, beyond their years of work and commitment, something magical and connective happens when BTS takes the stage. Even when the audience is present only over video stream, the energy from fans and BTS alike is enough to power 7 billion lights, 7 billion worlds.